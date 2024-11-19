Lamar Odom Defends Getting A Love Doll Customized To Look Like Ex Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom is opening up about THAT controversial sex doll.

The retired NBA star ain’t ashamed of his squishy new silicone toy… And how it bares a strikingly similar resemblance to his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. If you don’t remember what we’re talking about, Lamar toured the RealDoll sex toy factory in Las Vegas earlier this month to customize one for himself, and it turned out looking a LOT like the Good American founder. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Well, it could have just been a coincidence, right? Maybe he wasn’t actually trying to customize his new sex toy to look like his ex, right? Because that’d be SO creepy, right?

Well, we have bad news for anyone trying to give Lamar the benefit of the doubt… Because it WAS a conscious effort.

During his full appearance on the We’re Out of Time podcast, which dropped on Tuesday, the 45-year-old defended his doll customization as something necessary for his “mental health.” He told host Richard Taite:

“When you really thinking about, like a doll, but then you think about, like, mental health and how important that is — not just in today’s time, but just, you know, from the beginning of time.”

Taite then asked Lamar to clarify if “a sex doll that looks like your wife” is really a good example of “mental health.” And the former LA Lakers star responded:

“For me, it would be. Yeah, for me it would be. I mean it’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird, a little bit.”

Uhhhhh… *Insert nervous laughter here* Yes! All of us are sick! LOLz! We wonder how KoKo feels about all this tho! It’s one thing for him to have his quirks, we don’t want to kink-shame… It’s another to use someone else’s likeness without their permission.

Taite then told Lamar embrace his “insanity,” and asked if the doll really does look like her. Lamar absolutely confirmed that was the plan, admitting:

“Yeah, they’re going to make it look like her.”

Watch the full clip (below):

In the very same interview, Lamar revealed that he and Khloé “don’t speak much” these days. And TBH, we don’t really have to wonder too hard why… We mean, it’s probably not the healthiest thing because he’s CLEARLY far from being over her. Even though they’ve been officially divorced for EIGHT years!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

