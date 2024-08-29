Surprise! Kim Kardashian Is Now A Redhead! But Did She Only Do It To Overshadow Khloé??

Fall is nearly here, and Kim Kardashian is ringing in the seasonal change with a new look! Well, a temporary new look. We think…

Late Wednesday night, the SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of herself AS A REDHEAD!!! Her hair was done in a long, straight, and rich shade that really popped on camera! It was jaw-dropping and completely unexpected to see Kim pose with stunningly bright new RED locks!!

Ch-ch-check out screenshots of the vid (below):

Dayum!!!

Now, FWIW, this new hairstyle is almost certainly a wig. She tagged her brand SKKN in the vid, which makes us giddy with anticipation to see the photoshoot that comes out of this. And hours later, she returned to her IG Stories with a selfie that showed her hair in its normal color. So, she’s probably not a (semi)permanent redhead. But still! It’s a helluva look!

…And it’s also a look that her little sis Khloé Kardashian kinda already did! Back in May, the Revenge Body host didn’t go quite this extreme with the brightness of the red, but she very much opted for significant red highlights in a strawberry blonde look which she proudly posted to her own IG account:

Normally, we wouldn’t connect the dots on Khloé’s half-redhead venture from May and Kim’s surprise look on Wednesday. But by this point, Kim is NOTORIOUS for stealing the show and overshadowing her sisters. It seems she’s never content to let Khlo or Kourt have their time to shine. Sooooo here’s the question: did the Selfish author go green with envy when she watched Khloé go partially red?? Did she subtly one-up her younger sis this week?!

What say U, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

