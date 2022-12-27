Khloé Kardashian Shares Best Photo Yet Of Newborn Son With Tristan Thompson! LOOK!

Merry Christmas to fans! Khloé Kardashian is showing off her baby boy!

The 38-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram early on Tuesday morning to post a series of snaps taken at the Kardashian family Christmas party. And we are SO happy to report that the surrogate-born son she shares with ex Tristan Thompson is featured front-and-center in them!!

Related: Khloé Says She ‘Met The Most Broken Version’ Of Herself In Cryptic Look At 2022…

We still don’t know the baby boy’s name, of course. But the Revenge Body star is FINALLY giving the world a side profile of his face! So exciting!!!

As you can see (below), Khloé stood tall for a set of photos snapped by KarJenner fam favorite photog Pierre Snaps. In them, the Good American founder holds her 5-month-old baby boy on her hip while 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looks up lovingly at the young one:

Awww!

You can just make out the little guy’s face a bit, can’t ya?! We LOVE that! He looks cute! And so dapper in the Christmas-themed photo set! And True is slaying, too. Her little Santa purse is everything!!!

Related: Lamar Odom Admits Drugs Were ‘My Girlfriend’ Amid Rocky Marriage To Khloé

Then, later on Tuesday morning, Khloé shared even more family pics to her IG account. The baby boy wasn’t in any more of ’em, but the rest of the images are just as stunning otherwise:

Obsessed with these! Snaps and claps for Khloé’s gorgeous family!

Of course, the KUWTK alum last shared a shot of her and Tristan’s surrogate-born son back on Halloween. But in that image, fans could barely make out the faintest outlines of the baby’s fuzzy onesie and tiny shoe. And no skin at all.

But in these new Christmas shots, that all changed in a BIG way! So technically not the first pic of him — but really it kind of is, right? Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via The Kardashians on Hulu/YouTube/Tristan Thompson/Instagram.]