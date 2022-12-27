Khloé Kardashian Says She 'Met The Most Broken Version' Of Herself In Cryptic Look Back At 2022...

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on what was a particularly crazy year in her life.

The 38-year-old reality TV star loves to get cryptic in her Instagram posts. We’ve already documented that, oh, about 79,000 times. LOLz! And on Monday night, she was at it again! Cryptic Khloé is back, y’all. And she’s as prolific as ever in her commentary about life, love, happiness, and mental health as we head into 2023…

The Revenge Body alum posted a series of six (!) images to her IG Stories, alluding to some difficult things she’s experienced this year. Now, she doesn’t mention anybody by name in these new uploads, but it’s pretty clear she is at least subtly referencing the situation with True Thompson‘s daddy Tristan Thompson and his cheating-and-paternity scandal with baby momma Maralee Nichols. Yeah…

To kick things off, Khloé opened with a thoughtful take on the power of being alone:

“Being alone has a power very few can handle.”

But the fun was just getting started for the Kardashians star. Alluding to a difficult 2022 and delivering optimism about the future, she shared this message:

“in 2023 i hope you find time to be happy not just strong”

And then came the big one!! Khloé re-posted this meme-worthy inspo piece in her third slide:

“This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest.”

Well damn!

And she followed it up with more optimism about where she hopes her life is headed:

“Babe, May the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you’re planting in 2023.”

Then, she appeared to non-specifically clap back at the many haters in her IG comments and Twitter mentions:

“A difficult truth to accept is that no matter what you choose to do with your life, people will judge, so just do you.”

Before finishing with a flourish by shouting out her friends:

“I pray 2023 treats my friends well. I hope they get everything they’ve been working hard for.”

You can see the first three of those six snaps in the screenshots (below):

The Good American founder sure loves sharing ready-made IG meme content. She’s nothing if not consistent with that!

And as you can see, the next three popped up right after that:

And there you have it!

Of course, Khlo-money has been through a ton this year. Yes, Tristan’s son Theo Nichols was technically born at the very end of last year, but much of the fallout from that shocking situation came up in 2022. Plus, this was the year when The Kardashians fans watched it all go down on the Hulu series. Khloé went through hell and back during that TV reveal, so we know 2022 was a s**t show for her in that regard.

But it sounds like things are looking up for her in 2023? Here’s hoping!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

