Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite For Halloween Party As She's Keeping Her Dating Options 'Open'

Khloé Kardashian is keeping things cordial with Tristan Thompson. And keeping her options open when it comes to finding love again, too!!

The 38-year-old reality TV star used the Halloween weekend to invite the NBA veteran to her family’s iconic scary shindig. The party was set up for the famous TV fam’s large brood of kids, of course, including the exes’ 4-year-old girl True Thompson, and their 3-month-old boy delivered via surrogate.

The party was promoted on socials via Kim Kardashian‘s nine-year-old daughter North West, who showcased things on their joint TikTok account. In the growing youngster’s clip, which you can see (below), Tristan can be seen wearing a black athleisure suit and an Iron Man mask, while Khlo-money rocked her own black bodysuit with face paint and matching cat ears:

Fun!

Khloé also (slightly) showcased the ex-couple’s 3-month-old son! The boy made his Instagram debut on Sunday afternoon while wearing a Tigger outfit and being held by his ADORBZ big sis, who was PJ Masks‘ Owlette.

And while we couldn’t see the young boy’s face, it’s clear there’s a lot of love there — even as the Revenge Body alum joked how she “can’t wait for Halloween to be over” following hours of kid costume prep and entertainment:

Ha!

Regarding the hopeful end of the endless Halloween season this year… same, girl. Same AF!!!

And while things are cordial between Khloé and Tristan even after all of his salacious behavior of the past five thousand years (LOLz), it sounds like the Good American founder is still looking forward for future dating prospects! GOOD! Also on Sunday, an insider spoke to ET about Khloé’s current romantic situation. The source explained how the mom of two is keeping her options open when it comes to finding love:

“Khloé is keeping her options open when it comes to dating. She hasn’t fully moved on from everything that’s happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn’t want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point.”

It sounds like her sisters and close pals are pushing the reality TV maven to move on. But she’s not having it quite yet! The insider added:

“Her friends and family are always trying to set her up, but they’re also respectful of her boundaries and realize that right now is not necessarily the time.”

And the Halloween party wasn’t an outlier, either. The insider further explained the Kocktails With Khloé alum’s intention is to keep things cool with Tristan while the duo co-parents True and their son. It sounds like that phase of their parenthood journey is going well thus far:

“Khloé and Tristan are cordial. They still support one another and want to be the best parents. Their communication is relatively fluid. They try to be communicative for the sake of their family. Tristan is very involved when it comes to his dad duties. There is still a lot of rebuilding and trust that needs to take place, but they’re handling this newfound transition pretty well.”

Well that’s good!

Plus, the former late night radio DJ isn’t the only one thriving right now! The confidant added one more adorable tidbit about how True is taking to being a big sister:

“Khloe is busy as a mom of two. She’s focusing on her baby and the bond that she and her family are sharing with him at this time. She’s feeling more settled in her routine, and it helps that True loves being a big sister. True dreamed of being an older sister and she is so proud to hold that title. The connection between Khloe and her kids is very organic and loving.”

Awww! Love that so much! Here’s to a bright future for those adorable little ones! And plenty of good and cooperative co-parenting through it all!!

