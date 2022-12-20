Lamar Odom Says Drugs Were 'My Girlfriend' Amid Rocky Marriage To Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom is getting real about the most difficult part of his life. And interestingly, he’s also publicly owning up to what he put ex-wife Khloé Kardashian through in that awful situation.

The former NBA star just sat down for a new interview with TMZ that is set to air after the New Year. On Monday afternoon, the outlet posted a teaser of that wide-ranging discussion to their YouTube channel. Judging by the contents of that very brief 48-second clip, it seems like Lam-Lam is really ready to open up about his past struggles.

The media outlet is set to broadcast TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs, & Kardashians on January 2 on FOX. In the special, TMZ head Harvey Levin sits down with the former Los Angeles Lakers star for a discussion about Odom’s past addiction and his near-death overdose experience. In Monday’s trailer, Levin asks Odom about his former drug-addled lifestyle. Many of his substance abuse issues came while the one-time Miami Heat baller was married to the Good American founder. At one point, Lamar shares:

“Drugs, that was my girlfriend. I had a wife, and cocaine.”

Looking pained and concerned, Levin replies:

“Khloé knew you were using, right?”

The next cut shows Lamar with an anguished look on his face. Eventually, he admits:

“For part of it. I had to tell her. You can’t hide that forever.”

Oof…

Harvey is moved by the admission. He reflects on how the 38-year-old reality TV star appears to have tried in vain to stand by her struggling man and offer support:

“She stood by you.”

Odom agrees with that assessment — and admits there’s a lot the world doesn’t know. After putting his head in his hands and sighing amid the difficult discussion, the former pro baller says:

“I mean, behind the scenes, I put her through some s**t. The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy.”

Whoa.

You can watch the full trailer (below):

Of course, Lamar and Khloé began dating way back in September 2009. After just a month together, the duo tied the knot in a whirlwind romance.

For a while, it appeared as things were going well. They even enjoyed a well-received run with a reality TV spinoff from the KUWTK empire. But Khloé eventually filed for divorce at the very end of 2013 after Lamar began to publicly struggle with substance abuse issues at the end of his basketball career.

It took a while for the divorce to be finalized — almost exactly three years, in fact. Amid that time, the legal breakup was put on hold after Lamar was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. Odom very nearly died from that drug overdose. But amid intense hospital recuperation and Khloé’s unwavering support, he rallied. But of course, it was too much for their romantic relationship.

As we noted above, you can watch Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs, & Kardashians early next year. The TMZ special premieres at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 2 on FOX. It will then stream the next day on Hulu, as well.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Khloé?? We can only imagine how hard it must be for her to have such a dark time in her life brought to light again. Maybe Kris Jenner can save her daughter some pain and fill her in on the highlights instead…

