Khloé Kardashian Finally Reveals Huge Facial Scars From Skin Cancer Surgery! See The 'Crazy' Photos!

Khloé Kardashian is feeling thankful after her scary skin cancer journey.

In case you don’t remember, back in 2022, the Good American founder opened up about her journey with skin cancer after finding out she had melanoma. At the time, she admitted thinking it was just a pimple for a while — something that only gave it time to get worse. She encouraged all her followers to get regular skin checkups! Thankfully she was able to get the cancer removed — but since then she’s been sharing more about her journey with her face.

You see, after the melanoma was removed, it left a HUGE indent in her cheek. On her Instagram Stories Sunday, she gave us a new update revealing she’s “still healing” from everything:

“I’ll always have this little line here, and I’ll always have these little nodules.”

She went on to thank the 7Q Med Spa for fixing her up post-op:

“I had a really big indention because of the large mass that was removed and I’m just so grateful for them. We put a biostimulant filler in my face.”

The 40-year-old also shared some WILD before-and-after shots, showing the degree of indentation AND the huge scar on her cheek — something she hid from the world at the time. She captioned the series of pics:

“Is this not crazy?!”

See for yourself (below):

Look at those stitches!

In a second Story post, she expressed how “grateful” she is for everything relating to her cancer journey, especially her surgeons and the 7Q Spa workers:

“Just really grateful. Grateful that I was able to even remove that skin cancer from my face.”

We’re so glad Khloé was able to get the mass removed and heal so much, as well as get her confidence back. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jay Shetty/YouTube/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]