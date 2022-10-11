Khloé Kardashian Details Getting A TUMOR Removed From Her Face!!

OMG!

Khloé Kardashian just revealed why she’s been wearing a band-aid on her face for several weeks and the answer is SHOCKING!

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon with a very personal message for fans who have been wondering why she’s had various-sized band-aids on her cheek. She included a collage of photos of herself over the last few weeks wearing bandages as well as a close-up shot of a red spot on her cheek. Khloé explained:

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

Seven months?! Wow!

She continued:

“Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

Face surgery is the LAST thing a model wants to deal with! Luckily, she was able to get the help she needed — while still looking stunning! She continued:

“I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer @garthfishermd was able to get everything – all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are…you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my check from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look”

LOLz!! She can pull anything off! And a scar is nothing compared to possible cancer!

The Kardashians star went on to explain why she was deciding to share her medical history with fans, adding:

“PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently. At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do your regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

It is so, so important to stay up-to-date with checkups!

KoKo acknowledged how grateful she is this wasn’t a more serious health issue, she concluded:

“I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful. ‘Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be kind for you have no idea what they are going through.’”

The last quote is SO true! Just think… while we’ve all been freaking out over the new details coming to light about her complicated relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, she’s been dealing with this tumor and adjusting to life with two kids. Stressful!! Check out more of her post (below)!

We’re so glad she’s doing okay! Reactions?!

