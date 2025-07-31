Khloé Kardashian Is Now The Primary Caretaker Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari -- Here's Why!

Khloé Kardashian continues to step up and help her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson with his little brother.

During a new solo episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, on Wednesday, the reality star revealed that she is now the primary caretaker of Amari after his mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away in January 2023. As Perezcious readers likely know, the 18-year-old has a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome that has left him in a wheelchair full-time. Amari also requires around-the-clock care. So, the teen needs a lot of support — and he has it not only through his big brother but also Koko! She said on the podcast:

“For those who don’t know, Tristan has a younger brother who is 18 years old, and he is severely disabled. Amari has LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome), which is a form of epilepsy, and he is disabled. He can’t walk or talk. He’s never been able to talk.”

According to Khloé, Andrea was “the sole caretaker for Amari” when they lived in Canada. But when the mom suddenly died from a heart attack two years ago, the Good American founder, along with Tristan and her entire family, “took Amari back with us to the States.” The professional basketball player became the guardian of Amari last year. However, due to his busy schedule with the NBA, he isn’t able to take care of the teenager full-time. It is also not good for Amari to be out on the road with Tristan. That is where Khloé comes in!

Instead, Amari stays with her in Los Angeles now. The Kardashians star continued:

“Tristan is in the NBA, and he is in a different state literally every other day or every few days, and it’s just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes. Amari has a handful of seizures a day with the type of epilepsy that he has. So Amari stays in LA with me, and I have chosen to take care of him and be there for him, because it’s not good that he travels.”

The pair has to do what is best for Amari, and it sounds like they figured it out! Khloé also loves “having Amari be a part of my family.” And she is not taking care of him all on her own while Tristan is away. She praised the “two sensational caretakers for Amari,” before adding that “we just want to provide Amari with the best, most beautiful life that we know how” because “he deserves that.”

Of course, some fans question why Khlo would help Amari when she is no longer with Tristan, and after he cheated on her so many times. Well, she is not doing it solely for him. Khloé is also doing it for Andrea:

“People are always like, why did I do that? Me and Tristan aren’t together, why would I take on helping with Amari? But when I met Tristan and his family, oh my gosh, like nine, almost 10 years ago, which is crazy. When I met them, Andrea, Tristan’s mom and I, we became such good friends.”

The two had such a “great relationship.” Khloé even helped out Andrea with Amari’s medical needs:

“I would help her with Amari medically. She would have questions. She would need connections to certain doctors, and I would help with that. So I was very much involved in all of his medical appointments when Andrea was here.”

So when Andrea died, she knew she wanted to be there for Amari, no matter what was going on with her and Tristan:

“I also know how much Amari means to Andrea, and she passed away because she had a sudden heart attack. Me being in a relationship or not with Tristan, I still have this family that I’ve spent so many years with, that I have such connections with that, my relationship with Andrea has nothing to do with Tristan, and my commitment to her has nothing to do with Tristan, and Amari deserves someone who will be there for him, take care of him, provide a great lifestyle for him and so Amari deserves my love and care, regardless of where me and Tristan stand.”

Wow! Khloé has such a big heart!

The television personality went on to say that having Amari around has also been super beneficial to her children, True and Tatum Thompson, as well as her nieces and nephews:

“I think it’s so important for my kids, my nieces and nephews, to be exposed to all different types of people in the world. I think it teaches everyone compassion, understanding. It opens up their minds to seeing, wow, Amari is disabled, sure, but he’s also just like us at the same time.”

Amari also loves being around the other kids. Khloé said:

“And I love seeing how Amari lights up when he’s around the kids. He can’t verbally talk, but if you know him well enough, he can definitely express himself, and you see the glimmer in his eyes.”

Ultimately, the Khloud creator thinks Amari is “such an amazing, amazing young man,” and she is “so proud and honored” to have him in her life. It’s clear she loves him so much! You can watch the podcast episode (below):

