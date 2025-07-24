Khloé Kardashian Says She Is A 'Control Freak' About Her Kids When She Travels! Too Much Or Good Parenting??

Khloé Kardashian has a strict routine she follows when she leaves town!

During a new episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land on Tuesday, the 41-year-old reality star opened up about her “control freak” tendencies before she goes on a trip, and it has nothing to do with packing. It is all about ensuring her two children, True and Tatum Thompson, are well taken care of while she is away.

Khloé shared that she often takes “quick trips” for work or enjoys an overnight getaway with friends “every blue moon.” While Good American founder has nannies that help her out when she travels, she doesn’t leave without doing thorough preparation herself beforehand. She said:

“With that being said, I’m a control freak. I micromanage. I just feel like if I don’t do it, it doesn’t get done. I’m insane.”

According to Khloé, she has a checklist she must finish ahead of a trip. For starters, she prepares all of True’s lunches and snacks:

“I know how she likes things done, so for school, I pre-do the lunches for the length of my trip, the snacks for the length of my trip. I label everything: Tuesday, Wednesday through whatever.”

The Kardashians star also plans the 7-year-old’s outfits for school:

“I check the weather. I feel like people don’t check the weather, so I check the weather every day to do her uniforms. [Is] this one a legging day? Is this one a bike short day? Does this require this sweater?”

But with Tatum, Khloé noted that “it’s different because he’s not in school.” Her checklist isn’t as extensive. Instead, she explained she primarily focuses on his bedtime routine:

“So I read him bedtime books every day, and I know the bedtime books he likes. And so, we leave those out, and it’s just specific. I still like doing the voices and all that kind of stuff.”

While the pre-trip checklist is long now, she fears it will only grow as her kids get older! Especially when Tatum begins school! The Khloud founder said:

“I also think about, ‘Okay, now when Tatum goes to school — next year — I’m going to have to do this for two kids?’ Like, ‘Ah.’ It’s a lot.”

And Khloé knows it is a lot! She even knows everything will be fine if she doesn’t complete the checklist. However, she is not stopping it anytime soon! The momma continued:

“Will anyone know how to do this if I don’t do it? Yes, and I know that because when I got COVID for 15 days, somehow everything survived. I still think I need to do it.”

Hey, no judgment here! Do whatever you need to keep yourself worry-free as much as possible while away! Watch Khloé talk all things parenting on the podcast (below):

