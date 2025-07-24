Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Was Swimming With His 8-Year-Old Daughter When He Drowned -- How She Was Saved Kylie Jenner's Son Is JUST Like Aunt Kendall In This VERY Hilarious Way Ozzy Osbourne’s Lesser Known Kids Jessica & Louis Subtly Honor Their Dad After His Death Prince George Celebrates 12th Birthday With Sweet New Family Video -- He Looks More Like Dad Than Ever! Nikki Garcia Claps Back When Asked If She ‘Ever’ Sees Her Son After Artem Chigvintsev Divorce! Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Steals The Show During Surprise Performance At Las Vegas Residency -- WATCH! Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Moves Out To Go Stay With Her Girlfriend! And Angie's 'Not Calm' About It! What Made Gwyneth Paltrow So 'Disgusted' That She Ended 'Toxic' Friendship With Madonna! Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Welcome First Baby! It's A... Kylie Jenner & Stormi Get Glam With Mommy-Daughter Makeup Tutorial  Emilie Kiser’s Husband Brady Kiser Could Face Child Abuse Charge After 3-Year-Old Son Trigg’s Death Louis Tomlinson Slams Social Media 'Conspiracy' Theories About His Love Life & Family

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Says She Is A 'Control Freak' About Her Kids When She Travels! Too Much Or Good Parenting??

Khloé Kardashian Says She Is A 'Control Freak' About THIS When It Comes To Her Kids!

Khloé Kardashian has a strict routine she follows when she leaves town!

During a new episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land on Tuesday, the 41-year-old reality star opened up about her “control freak” tendencies before she goes on a trip, and it has nothing to do with packing. It is all about ensuring her two children, True and Tatum Thompson, are well taken care of while she is away.

Khloé shared that she often takes “quick trips” for work or enjoys an overnight getaway with friends “every blue moon.” While Good American founder has nannies that help her out when she travels, she doesn’t leave without doing thorough preparation herself beforehand. She said:

“With that being said, I’m a control freak. I micromanage. I just feel like if I don’t do it, it doesn’t get done. I’m insane.”

Related: Khloé Kardashian Says She No Longer Photoshops Her Pics! 

According to Khloé, she has a checklist she must finish ahead of a trip. For starters, she prepares all of True’s lunches and snacks:

“I know how she likes things done, so for school, I pre-do the lunches for the length of my trip, the snacks for the length of my trip. I label everything: Tuesday, Wednesday through whatever.”

The Kardashians star also plans the 7-year-old’s outfits for school:

“I check the weather. I feel like people don’t check the weather, so I check the weather every day to do her uniforms. [Is] this one a legging day? Is this one a bike short day? Does this require this sweater?”

But with Tatum, Khloé noted that “it’s different because he’s not in school.” Her checklist isn’t as extensive. Instead, she explained she primarily focuses on his bedtime routine:

“So I read him bedtime books every day, and I know the bedtime books he likes. And so, we leave those out, and it’s just specific. I still like doing the voices and all that kind of stuff.”

While the pre-trip checklist is long now, she fears it will only grow as her kids get older! Especially when Tatum begins school! The Khloud founder said:

“I also think about, ‘Okay, now when Tatum goes to school — next year — I’m going to have to do this for two kids?’ Like, ‘Ah.’ It’s a lot.”

And Khloé knows it is a lot! She even knows everything will be fine if she doesn’t complete the checklist. However, she is not stopping it anytime soon! The momma continued:

“Will anyone know how to do this if I don’t do it? Yes, and I know that because when I got COVID for 15 days, somehow everything survived. I still think I need to do it.”

Hey, no judgment here! Do whatever you need to keep yourself worry-free as much as possible while away! Watch Khloé talk all things parenting on the podcast (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/YouTube/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 24, 2025 13:30pm PDT

Share This