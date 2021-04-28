Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quote Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Rumors!

This whole situation feels pretty familiar, huh?

If WE feel like we’re stuck in Groundhog Day hearing about Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian, we can’t imagine how SHE feels. Just a reminder: cheating rumors first surfaced while the reality star was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson, and then cropped up again nearly a year later (that time infamously involved Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie Jordyn Woods).

Based on the NBA star’s history, we unfortunately can’t say we’re surprised that he would get caught up in another scandal. We are deeply disappointed though… and waiting to see how KoKo and the KarJenner clan are going to react.

So far, it’s been quiet from Kris Jenner‘s famously powerful PR machine. The only clue we have to go on is a cryptic quote the Good American founder posted on her Instagram Story, attributed to Sonia Sabnis:

“People who don’t hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else’s day are the best kind of people.”

Could this refer to the Tristan situation? It definitely doesn’t refer to the Boston Celtic himself because we highly doubt his baby momma would be highlighting his “good deeds” right now. Could be about the people who are uplifting the 36-year-old during this difficult time. Or maybe it isn’t about this specific situation at all — we know Khlo just likes a good quote.

Meanwhile, IG model Sydney Chase is doubling down on her accusations against the father of two. After the original interview in which she alleged a relationship with the basketball player came out, she clarified on TikTok:

“In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly. However, I did disclose personal information about Tristan. That’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that. Me answering the question about our past relations, that is true. We did have past relations; I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things. In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking. We first met [in] November — November 11th to be exact — and that’s when everything started.”

The 23-year-old added:

“The last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party, which he’d just got back home from Boston.”

We can’t believe we were worried about Tristan picking up a side piece on the East Coast when he moved there for the basketball season, and now he’s embroiled in a scandal with someone who basically lives in Khloé’s backyard. If Sydney is telling the truth, it sounds like she’s got the receipts to prove her story, and this house of cards is going to come crashing down. And even if this particular tale is not true… can trust ever really be regained with a serial cheater?

We just hope Khloé does whatever is best for her and True!

