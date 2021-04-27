Andy Cohen Reveals EXACTLY Which Kardashian Scandals They Dish On During KUWTK Reunion!

Wow! It honestly sounds like Andy Cohen got everything out of the Kardashian family as part of their upcoming KUWTK reunion special!

The Bravo exec and tireless on-air host taped the much-anticipated Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special this past weekend with the full family, and now he’s teasing what we can expect when it airs this summer!

Speaking about filming the family sit-down on Monday morning’s episode of his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live, the New Yorker sounded extremely pleased when discussing how things turned out with Calabasas’ most famous fam!

Recalling how Kim and Khloé Kardashian were pumped up about shooting the special from the get-go, the longtime St. Louis Cardinals fan admitted the vibe and expectations there were very different from that of the Real Housewives reunion shows he usually so famously presides over:

“Kim and Khloé specifically were like, ‘We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. We want this, we want to go there. Do your thing, do your thing.’ So, but it was a bit, kind of intimidating when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this. And I think that Kris very consciously didn’t want it to have the rancor that some Housewives reunions have, or the, you know, level of acrimony.”

But different doesn’t mean bad! Even without rancor, it sounds like the KarJenner fam went DEEP into controversial territory!

In fact, to prove his point, Cohen then challenged Sirius XM co-host John Hill to list any and every Kardashian scandal he could possibly think of, and Andy would tell him whether it was covered:

“The Kardashians, they don’t, this family doesn’t, they’re not, they’re not going to get out there and fight. That’s not what they do. And it’s not what I wanted from them. What I, what my goal was to talk about everything, to quote Bethenny, Frankel, to mention it all. And I will say that by the end of the day, I do not think that there was a topic that we did not cover. Mention like a Kardashians scandal to me and I will tell you if we covered that.”

Hill asked about everything!

From Tristan Thompson and Kanye West to Caitlyn Jenner, Lamar Odom, Kim’s awful Paris robbery, even Kris Humphries‘ marriage and Kylie Jenner‘s lips! We mean EVERYTHING!!!

And for Cohen, every answer was a resounding YES! The fam did dish on it all during the reunion! The Bravo host sounded like he was on cloud nine while raving about the family afterwards, at one point saying:

“I fell in love with the whole family. I love, in the way that I think everybody who watches that show ultimately winds up falling in love with them. I really fell in love. I think they’re really impressive. Only two of them went to college. I just think they got a bad rap in terms of, you know, brains or whatever, but they’re all really smart. They know what they’re doing.”

Wow.

High praise there, especially from somebody who deals with celebrities and reality TV personalities all the time, and has certainly seen his fair share of both the best and the worst! BTW, he also claimed on his show Monday that he’d never met Kendall Jenner before — but seeing her in person this weekend for the interview, he now thought she “might be the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.” Jeez!!!

Ultimately, though, it came down to access, and it sounds like access is exactly what Andy got. He summed it up:

“I went in to them. I was like, ‘Look, I’m asking everything. I am asking everything.’ They were like, ‘Okay.’ But as it went on, I think they all really started leaning into it. And Kendall at the end said, ‘Wow, this was so great. We actually talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address.’ And we did it. We actually did it.”

Either he’s WAY over-selling this reunion special, or it’s really going to be something to see!

BTW, you can listen to Andy open up about it in that segment of his Monday morning radio show on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy (below):

Well then!

Now we really can’t wait for the fam’s 20th season of reality TV to be over, so we can get to watching this reunion special!! E! hasn’t announced an official air date for it quite yet, but we’re sure it’ll be coming soon.

Amazing to imagine how KUWTK first hit the air all the way back on October 14, 2007 and, well, here we are now… Also, Cohen fans can hear more Andy Cohen Live on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET on his exclusive Sirius XM channel, Radio Andy.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Is Andy over-selling this interview, or do you really think he got everything he wanted out of the family this weekend during filming?! Share ’em down in the comments (below)!!!

