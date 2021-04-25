Wait A Minute, Did Tristan Thompson Cheat On Khloé Kardashian AGAIN?!

Tristan Thompson could be in some hot water!

A woman has come forward with accusations that Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian — again! Adam John Grandmaison (AKA Adam22) interviewed four women who call themselves The Blackout Girls in a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast. In the conversation, one of the women named Hayden decided to question her friend Sidney, simply asking:

“How was Tristan Thompson’s d**k?”

At first, she seemed to not want to get into the details of the alleged hookup with the NBA basketball player but eventually disclosed that they had “talked and hung out” on multiple occasions around January or February. She then claimed to have asked if Tristan was single — but if you’re all caught up on your Kardashian family trivia, he was definitely involved with KoKo at the time.

“I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore.”

However, Sidney said she ended the casual fling once she learned he lied about his relationship status. Yikes, Tristan!

As you may know, the couple were first linked in 2016 and have had a rocky romance that included multiple cheat scandals in the past. While the reality star awaited the birth of True Thompson in 2018, rumors started swirling that her boyfriend had been photographed “getting up close and personal with a mystery brunette” in New York City. Then, the Daily Mail reported that the athlete was caught kissing an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge right before the Good American founder went into labor. An eyewitness told the site at the time:

“I was there, and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and one girl who he was obviously making out with all night.”

And nearly a year later, Tristan was accused of kissing Kylie Jenner’s former bestie, Jordyn Woods. Afterward, the ex Cleveland Cavaliers player tried to rekindle their relationship while quarantining together throughout 2020.

It obviously worked as the pair have talked about having a second child together, AND they have sparked engagement rumors ever since Khloé flashed a massive diamond ring on that finger. The Kardashian-Jenner crew have seemingly been in full support of their budding family, with a source previously saying to Entertainment Tonight:

“The entire family loves Tristan and is in full support of their relationship as long as he continues to be a great dad, stays faithful, honest, communicative, and supportive. They all really enjoy Tristan and consider him family. True definitely wants a sibling too and Khloe and the rest of the family want that for True too.”

Unfortunately, the staying faithful promise may not have happened if these accusations are correct. In the recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé has admitted to feeling hesitant to address her reconciliation with the Boston Celtic baller due to public opinions about getting back with an alleged serial cheater.

“For me, it’s like, I don’t want my peers, people I love and respect to look at me like, ‘Oh this bitch.’ That’s why, when all this outside noise is not around me, we are great. Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it’s enjoyable …”

She continued:

“I’ve always been incredibly vulnerable and so open with the show, with my life, every avenue, I’ve never thought twice about it. Recently, I would say, I’m really affected by what people have to say about my relationship. Like I’m not even able to make up my own mind because I’m so flooded with everyone else’s opinions or criticisms, I don’t even know what’s happening. Why do I have to be pressured to give people answers that I don’t have myself?”

Oof, this is rough! What are your reactions to these new accusations, guys? Are U surprised? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN & Khloe Kardashian/Instagram]