Tristan Thompson Already Spotted Out With Mystery Woman In Boston -- But Does Khloé Kardashian Need To Be Worried??

Is Tristan Thompson already back to his old cheating ways??

The NBA star was spotted out to dinner with a mystery woman on Sunday night while in Boston, and lo and behold, Khloé Kardashian was not in sight!! Pics published by DailyMail.com (HERE) show the pair casually dressed for a meal at the Four Season Hotel‘s restaurant Zuma. But before we all get wrapped up in thinking the 29-year-old is already stepping out on his baby momma, it turns out that’s really not the case…

According to TMZ, the blonde pictured with Tristan is actually a woman named Julia, who works for him as his estate manager. Considering True Thompson‘s dad is moving to the city after being traded to the Celtics, it makes sense he’s looking to get set up with a new home just like he did in Cali!

And while Khloé was noticeably absent from this meeting, their sources say she and little True have since made it to Beantown as he gets settled. Don’t worry, y’all, the KUWTK star still isn’t planning on making the move, but is at least spending extended time with her man.

Who knew so much could happen during a pandemic??

[Image via Apega/WENN/Instar]