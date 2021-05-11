Khloé Kardashian Shares Message About Staying Brave When 'Life Is Messy' Amid Tristan Thompson's Latest Scandal

Be strong, Khloé Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to both Twitter and Instagram early on Tuesday morning to share a series of inspirational and motivational messages in the forms from various writers. And while she didn’t explicitly say as much in her captions and posts, it’s hard to deny the timing of the 36-year-old’s inspiration-heavy uploads running parallel with the increasingly wild cheating allegations against her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

In the first message, attributed to writer Bianca Sparacino, Khloé tackled the idea of bravery — most cryptically centered on “heart aches.” The Revenge Body host shared (below):

“I think it’s brave. I think it’s brave that you get up in the morning when your heart aches and life is messy and you do not feel like being soft for the world. I think it is brave that you continue to love and express and open your soul, despite the way you were treated in the past. I think it is brave that you keep going, that you keep believing in something more, something bigger, even when you may not know what you are hoping for. I think it is brave that you fight, I think it is brave that you choose, every single day, to move forward – because that is what makes you strong. That is what makes you strong.”

Minutes later, in a second message attributed to an unknown author, True Thompson‘s momma added:

“Laugh when you can. Apologize when you should. And let go of what you can’t change. Kiss slowly. Play hard. Forgive quickly. Love truly. Take chances. Cry when you’re sad. Dance when you’re wasted. And stay out later than you should. Forgive. Forget. Love. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be anything but happy.”

Hmmm… Here are the full posts, via Twitter (below):

The reality TV star also shared that second post on her Instagram Stories, as well.

And she added this quick little inspirational message into her motivational diet on Instagram, too:

Of course, fans had a field day responding to Khloé’s attempts at profundity — including some of these gems (below):

“these quotes ain’t gonna make no man loyal, just leave him sis” “Khloe just leave please….. for the sake of both our mental health, leave, leave everything even social media…. leave.” “Khloe baby its also brave to choose yourself and your dignity first over and above everything else.” “Girl…He is Not worth your Mental Health or Self worth. It is time….” “I don’t like to give advice. He is not the only man in the world. Free his a** to the public. He does not have a gold d**k.” “Do yourself a favour and unburden yourself from him he will bring you nothing but sadness and heartache he will never be trusted”

Are we wrong to think that?? What do U think will come of Khloé and Tristan?! Sound off with your take down in the comments (below)…

