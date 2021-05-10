What Cheating Rumors?! Tristan Thompson Declares His Love For Khloé Kardashian On Mother's Day!

Tristan Thompson simply can’t be bothered with all of the drama from the last month because for Mother’s Day, he had a singular focus: Khloé Kardashian!

The NBA star shared his best wishes for his baby momma on her special day on Sunday, posting a pic of her and adorable 3-year-old daughter True Thompson to his Instagram Stories. And in doing so, we’ve gotta admit, the hoop star did a great job ignoring the major cheating allegations that have been following him around!

As you can see (below), the proud papa kept it very short, sweet, and simple with his declaration of love and appreciation:

Awwww!

And he didn’t forget his own momma, either!

The Boston Celtics star made sure to praise the woman that brought him up with a sweet pic and shout-out on his IG Stories (below), as well:

BTW, Khloé paid it forward with her own Mother’s Day shout-out directed at momager-extraordinaire Kris Jenner, as we reported on Sunday. All kinds of love and appreciation flying around this weekend! You really love to see it!

But also, can we talk about the cheating rumors or nah??

As regular readers will no doubt recall, IG model/influencer Sydney Chase got very vocal late last month about allegedly having seen Tristan multiple times in the last few weeks, including right after True’s big 3rd birthday bash. At first, Khloé did her usual thing in response — cryptic social media posts — but the allegations have only gotten louder as the calendar has turned to May.

Then another accuser named Kim Cakery sent Khloé a shocking social media claim about there possibly being more of Tristan’s children on the way. Days later, the athlete tried to nip things in the bud by getting attorney Marty Singer to send a cease-and-desist letter to Sydney in an attempt to get her to stop speaking publicly about their alleged affair.

That letter appears to have backfired and created something of a Streisand Effect, though. After several days of delay, the model responded publicly to Singer last week, asserting that she would “not be called a liar,” and indicating she refused to comply with the request. The attorney then turned around and fired a second missive at the IG influencer, only heightening the tension as the two extended their war of words about Tristan. Probably not exactly how the NBA star drew it up!

Still, major cheating allegations aside, at least Tristan remembered to celebrate the women in his life on Mother’s Day, right?

What?? Just saying, we’ve got low expectations for him at this point!! LOLz!

