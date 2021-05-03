Khloé Kardashian Receives WILD Cheating Allegation About Tristan Thompson: 'Remember You Said True Needs More Siblings'

The hits just keep on coming for Khloé Kardashian.

Even when it seemed like — for a while there, at least — that Tristan Thompson was going to redeem himself and get back in the KUWTK star’s good graces once and for all! But based on these two new and very intense cheating allegations, we’re just not so sure any more…

Over the weekend, the woman at the center of the NBA star’s most recent cheating allegation — Instagram influencer and model Sydney Chase — very briefly posted a screenshot of what appeared to be an IG direct message from Khloé on her IG Stories.

Though Chase evidently thought better of it and deleted the Stories post almost immediately after publishing it in the first place, some followers were able to grab screenshots of the purported direct message. According to those screenshots, Khloé’s words to Tristan’s alleged mistress were:

“Hey Sydney, this is Khloé… I would appreciate it if our conversation can remain confidential.”

Whoa!!! What conversation?! We immediately need to know more!

The Shade Room published a screenshot of the alleged DM on their page after it was apparently deleted by Chase:

JEEZ!!!

Of course, Sydney is the one who alleged she connected with Tristan very recently — as in, right after daughter True Thompson‘s third birthday party back in early April. The IG influencer also spoke up and divulged some private info about the basketball star in a podcast interview, too, though she later admitted doing so was wrong and offered up an apology for it.

But a new convo with Khloé?! Presumably about Tristan?? Oooooooh boy…

But that’s not all!

In response to Khloé’s apparent messages to Sydney over the weekend, a second woman who has in the past alleged to have been Tristan’s mistress, Kim Cakery, stepped forward with her own apparent messages to the reality TV star.

In the note, also shared via screenshot by The Shade Room, Kim called Khloé her “sister wife” while alleging the star is “messaging the wrong person.” Furthermore, Kim VERY cryptically claimed True may be about to have some more siblings, alleging major infidelity on Tristan’s part:

“I think ur [sic] messaging the wrong person Umm come here, sis! We got lots to talk about. Remember you said true needs more siblings well she got two and maybe one on the way I gots tea pooh! … I will not post our conversation, sis You can even text me on Snap Let’s put this behind us like grown woman [sic]! Oh, and stop worrying about that lil girl cause it’s many of them giving me receipts in my dms at this point leave sis but call me @KhloeKardashian ”

Here’s the full set of screenshots (below):

Um… WOW! Things (allegedly) just keep going from bad to worse! We wonder what receipts she’s talking about because these baby allegations are jaw-dropping AF! FWIW, this is not the first time we’ve reported on Cakery; we covered some of her previous infidelity allegations and baby momma claims against Tristan last year.

As for Khloé, well, all seems quiet on the Hidden Hills front. On Saturday, she posted a vaguely-cryptic inspirational quote to her Twitter account (below), but that’s pretty typical fare for the Good American founder and doesn’t appear to directly relate to the cheating allegations:

Over on Instagram, she’s been similarly quiet — taking Sunday to post pics of flowers and another sweet, non-confrontational, inspirational message to her followers. These allegations, though. Just wild.

Absolutely WILD!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Where do Tristan and Khloé even go from here? Sound OFF with your opinion on everything down in the comments (below)…

