Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Have Been ‘Urging’ Khloé Kardashian To Date Again Amid New Boyfriend Rumors!

Could Khloé Kardashian be getting back out there in the dating world pretty soon??

The Revenge Body host is apparently being urged to do so by older sisters Kim and Kourtney, and it sounds like the KarJenner family support system (and some good old-fashioned sisterly pressure!) might just get Khlo-money back in the game sooner rather than later — whether or not those new boyfriend rumors are true!!!

A source spoke to ET in a new report published Thursday, and as it turns out, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars just want the best for their little sister’s love life. Revealing insider info on Kim and Kourtney’s support system surrounding True Thompson‘s momma, the source explained how the older sisters “have been encouraging” Khloé to seek love again:

“Khloé is in the healthiest space she has been in, in a long time. She is somewhat open to getting back out there and dating again, but her main focus right now is staying on the track she’s on and focusing on True. Kim and Kourtney have been encouraging her and urging her to start dating again, but Khloé is personally not ready for that type of commitment right now.”

After all, Khloé has been through a lot with Tristan Thompson‘s now-infamous and super-scandalous behavior. But it’s reasonable to learn that the reality TV star’s sisters want to see her happy again, too!

To that end, it sounds like both older siblings have been hoping to play matchmaker, per the insider:

“Kim has been wanting Khloé to double date with Pete and one of his friends, and Kourtney has been trying to set her up with one of Travis’ friends. Khloé is open to dating soon and eventually wants to be in love again, but she is happy being single and with True for now. She looks amazing and feels amazing and is happy just chilling for a bit.”

In all seriousness, it sounds like Khloé is NOT down to date anyone similar to Pete Davidson or Travis Barker. No shade to those guys, or anything, but as the insider explains, their vibe just doesn’t grab her:

“Pete and Travis are so opposite from her usual type and it’s an inside joke between her, Kim and Kourtney. They all have such different taste in men and Khloé wants it to be organic and not have her whole family know a play by play. If she gets set up, she knows her sisters will be sending group texts immediately about it. She’s enjoying single life for now, but is keeping her heart open.”

As for life with True — and Tristan — it seems like Khloé has figured out how to keep that connection relatively stable, especially at such an important stage in her lovely 3-year-old daughter’s development.

The insider explained that a romantic reunion with Tristan is not going to happen following his Maralee Nichols cheating scandal, but the ex-couple’s coparenting connection is apparently thriving:

“[Khloé] is finally at a place where she doesn’t want [Tristan] back and has no animosity towards him. She of course wants to keep him in her and True’s life, as he is True’s father. She doesn’t want to strip Tristan of the fatherhood experience, and she wants True to grow up with both parents’ love and involvement. Their co-parenting relationship is very balanced at this time. Khloé wants wants things to remain cordial between them and keep their dynamic healthy with healthy boundaries.”

