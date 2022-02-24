Maralee Nichols Reveals Son's Name & Says Tristan Thompson Is NOT On The Birth Certificate!

Maralee Nichols is revealing her infant son’s name — and the powerful meaning behind it!

The personal trainer and fitness model took to Instagram late on Wednesday night to share a new pic of herself in an all-white dress while holding her newborn son in front of her body while staring at the camera.

Along with the powerful pic, the 31-year-old revealed her little one’s name and shared the meaning behind it, too! And she didn’t hesitate to call out baby daddy Tristan Thompson in an accompanying interview!!!

In the IG post, the Houston native first revealed her son’s name: Theo. That’s cute! Explaining why she chose the name Theo for her first child, Nichols shared that there was a purposeful point behind the meaning:

“Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.’ I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat, I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe.”

Love it!

She concluded the explanation with a sweet message meant directly for her months-old child:

“I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

Awww!

Here’s the full pic (below), with Maralee serving looks while spending some quality time with the kiddo:

Nichols wasn’t done there, either!

She spoke to ET on Wednesday evening, too, and revealed that the 30-year-old NBA star is NOT listed on Theo’s birth certificate. In fact, according to the outlet, Maralee has a very simple (and strong!) reason for keeping Tristan off the child’s official hospital documentation!

She explained why the father portion of the legal document was left blank (below):

“Tristan’s name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

Womp, womp!

Of course, we shouldn’t be that surprised that Nichols is tossing out thinly-veiled shade at the basketball star. After all, earlier this month, Maralee’s rep told the media that Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-partner was non-existent when it came to stepping up to support Theo:

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

And now we’ve gone from that to this. The drama continues!

Suffice to say Maralee isn’t afraid to speak out about her baby daddy’s shortcomings, and that will probably continue to make public life very difficult for Tristan!

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers?! Do U like the name Theo? And more importantly for us, what do U make of the birth certificate drama?! Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

