Khloe Kardashian Responds To Criticism She Causes Body Image Issues, Says She’s Made A ‘Positive Impact’

Khloé Kardashian has thoughts about the criticism of whether or not she and her family are promoting unrealistic beauty standards and body ideals.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has had an immense influence on beauty over the years – for better and/or for worse. The 37-year-old, specifically, has been called out numerous times for photoshopping pictures on social media and more. Despite the consistent backlash, Khloé insisted in a new interview with Variety published on Thursday that she has actually had a “positive impact” when it comes to body image:

“I would like to think that I’ve had a positive impact. I would like to think that I’ve made people feel more inclusive and more seen.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum went on to argue that she has tried to be as inclusive as possible with her clothing brand Good American, saying:

“With Good American, I’ve really fought – the department stores that carry my brand, they’re not allowed to stop at sizing; they have to carry the full-size range, which is a 00 to a 32. And you can’t separate them on the floor; they all have to be put together, so there’s no segregating different sizes or anything like that. I hope it’s made women feel better about the shopping experience that they don’t have to go to different departments, if you are in a certain side range. We were also one of the first brands to have three different size models on our websites. This is really what we believe. It’s the ethos of the brand.”

Look…

It’s no secret that beauty standards are extremely unattainable nowadays for the average woman – and let’s face it, Khloé and the rest of the KarJenners — and ALL OF HOLLYWOOD FOR THAT MATTER — have played a role in upholding them. We mean, this is the woman who has been caught heavily editing photos and promoting diet products in the past. Now, we don’t fault her hustle, and she can do whatever she wants on her own account, but it’s when you sell your image without total transparency that the real criticism begins for most celebs. HOWEVER, we can acknowledge how open Koko has been with her body image struggles and wanting to make sure that her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson doesn’t experience the same issues when she gets older. And it’s also not like Khloe started this figurative fire. She grew up in Los Angeles in a time when hardly anyone was being real about their beauty, ahem, enhancements. Still, it’s understandable when fans wish their Kardashian idols would just break those standards and be REALLY real now that they have the power to do so.

Elsewhere in the interview, the reality star confessed how it was “really hurtful” to have been constantly compared to her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as a child, sharing:

“When I was younger, always being compared to my sisters in a way where I can’t be related to them because we look different. It was always emphasized that they were so much prettier. And that’s just really poor taste. Those things were definitely really hurtful, just to always be compared to them, especially in the fashion or beauty world comparing our bodies or faces.”

Since she knows how negative social media can get, Khloé said she tries to always “spread positivity on my platforms.”

