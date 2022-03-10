Does Khloé Kardashian Have A Secret Boyfriend?! See Why Fans Are Drooling Over THIS Guy!

Step aside, Tristan Thompson! Fans are wondering if Khloé Kardashian has a new man in her life after finally kicking the serial cheater to the curb.

Why do folks think the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum possibly has a new boyfriend? Well, she posted a picture from her besties Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s birthday dinner on Instagram — in which she was sitting quite close to a hunky mystery man!

The table settings went girl-boy-girl-boy-girl, with the twins on either side of Dorión Renaud, CEO of Buttah Skin. Khloé was far right, pouting her lips at the camera next to a guy named Cameron Fordham. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Obviously they could just be smooshing closer for the pic — but hope springs eternal for Koko fans, and they are already putting on their rose-colored glasses to take a second look at this guy!

Of course, people immediately swarmed the comments section to ask about the hunk. Many even took a moment to speculate whether Cam was with the 37-year-old reality star, writing:

“Are you on a date?” “Cameron can get it!” “Who is the one next to Khloe? He’s handsome!” “Oh this dude is a thing!” “Who that guy?” “Who’s the handsome man sitting next to KoKo?”

So who is he anyway? According to Forbes, Cameron is one of the founders of the marketing agency, Get Engaged Media, which started back in 2016. The company has a massive network of more than 4,000 content creators already and has done marketing for stars like The Weeknd and Meghan Thee Stallion. Basically, he’s no stranger to being around major celebrities!

At this time, the momma has yet to say something about the latest speculation swirling around about her love life — and we all know how quick she was to shut down those Harry Jowsey dating rumors the second they came out! So who knows, maybe, she and Cameron are exploring something right now? He would certainly be a nice distraction from all of the drama surrounding Tristan at the moment.

As you know, the 30-year-old athlete made headlines earlier this year when it was confirmed that he had fathered a baby boy named Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloé. He issued an apology on IG Stories to the Good American founder, writing at the time:

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Without a doubt, the scandal has taken up a lot of Khloé’s time over the past couple of months. So perhaps Cameron will be just the right person she needs to help her move on from Tristan once and for all. We’ll have to keep an eye on these two to see if anything develops from here!

But in the meantime, what are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Khloé is dating anyone right now? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

