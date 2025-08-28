Khloé & Kim Kardashian Get UNAPPROVED Stem Cell Treatment Done In Mexico!

OMG! Khloé and Kim Kardashian are doing whatever it takes for beauty… and pain relief!

On Wednesday, KoKo revealed she underwent UNAPPROVED stem cell treatment for “anti-aging” benefits! Whoa! She had to travel to Mexico for the procedure because it’s not FDA-approved in the States. Man, that’s pretty sketchy…

Not wanting to be a “gate keeper” after getting honest about all her cosmetic work, she explained on her Instagram:

“I received a muse stem cell treatment from Dr. Khan (sweetest/smartest guy). I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk)”

If you don’t know, per the Cleveland Clinic, stem cells are cells that can self-renew and create specialized cells. They’re currently used to treat blood cancer and other blood disorders. Whether or not they can treat or cure other conditions is still being researched. Clearly Khloé was sold on the idea they could fix her up!

Related: Kris Jenner Roasted For Having ‘Six Toes’ In Photoshop Fail!

The Good American founder got her procedure done at Eterna, and based on the company’s website, muse cell treatment offers “unmatched healing potential”:

“MuseCells are next-generation stem cells with the unique ability to transform into the exact tissue your body needs to repair and regenerate. More than just supportive–these cells become the solution. From cellular repair to whole-body rejuvenation, MuseCells™ offer unmatched healing potential.”

There’s a lot more research that needs to be done to ensure all this is totally safe…

But KoKo wasn’t willing to wait for that! She thinks it’s totally fine. The mother of two added:

“I’m in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere.”

The Kardashians star also acknowledged the “privilege” she has for being able to travel for this treatment, saying she is “so blessed” to “receive it and with such great care.” And this certainly won’t be her last time! She concluded:

“Coming back soooooooon. I have fallen in love with stem cells”

The model shared photos of herself at the medical facility getting the treatment done. Get a behind the scenes look (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

As you’ll notice, she wasn’t alone! Kim Kardashian also went with her!!!

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Kanye West‘s ex-wife revealed she’s been experimenting with stem cell treatment for a while now to relieve body pain, she explained:

“I’m so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey. Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain. I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna. His team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells™️, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since.”

So this was actually Kim going back for more:

“Encouraged by this success, I recently returned to Dr. Khan to address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years. The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone. If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough – it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down.”

Amazing that it worked so fast! That said, she cautioned fans from following her treatment plan blindly, urging them to “do your own homework and talk to medical professionals.” Yeah, it is still an unapproved treatment, after all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Guess they’re both taking after their mom Kris Jenner‘s example and trying to avoid aging at all costs!

Thoughts?? Would U or have U done something like this?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]