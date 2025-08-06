Kris Jenner Roasted For Having ‘Six Toes’ In Photoshop Fail!

Is Kris Jenner joining the Kardashian photoshop fail club?? Fans think so!

Over the weekend, the Momager took to Instagram to share moments from her mother MJ Campbell’s 91st birthday celebration, which was totally cute. But before she made it out the door to head over for the festivities, she of course had to get some shots of her outfit for the ‘gram. And fans think they’ve spotted something that’s NOT supposed to be there!

In a carousel, Kris shared pics of herself standing on a sprawling staircase in an Oscar de la Renta dress with a matching cardigan. She accessorized with a gold purse and sandals, which made many IG users double take. If you zoom in, it kinda looks like she has SIX TOES! See (below):

OMG!

In the comments, fans were quick to call her out:

“6 toe steppa” “Does she have 6 toes are am I trippin?” “You have 6 toes??” “Is it me or does she have 6 toes?”

Others, however, were enamored by her youthful glow:

“Wow so youthful looking” “Kris’s décolletage looks better than mine did when I was 21. JS.” “Soft elegance, but everyone still knows you’re the boss.”

Kris joins her daughter Kim in six-toe gate after the SKIMS founder was roasted online six years ago for a similar photoshop fail. We guess it ain’t just good looks that run in the family! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

