Kid Cudi Breaks Silence On Why He Testified In Diddy Trial -- And 'Hated Every Minute' Of It!

Kid Cudi is opening up about his experience testifying in Diddy’s trial.

The Pursuit of Happiness rapper appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where host Alex Cooper asked the hard-pressing question on everyone’s mind: “How did you feel going into [Diddy’s trial]?”

The 41-year-old started off:

“I felt I was calm. I was there because I had to be. At first when they asked, I said no. They asked again, I said no. Then I got subpoenaed, and I was like, ‘F**k! S**t! Nooo!’”

Yeah, one can guess why he might not want to testify. We mean, imagine if Diddy gets off and then is walking around the world furious with you! Oh…

Once he accepted the inevitable, Cudi’s mind shifted to what he was going to wear. And he ultimately decided on Levi’s jeans and a leather jacket as he refused to “dress up.” And once he got in the courtroom, his disdain only grew:

“I hated every minute of it. I did not want to do it.”

But there was one factor that got him through it all:

“Then I thought about, when I was up there [on the stand] … I’m here to support Cassie. Cassie is my friend and I love her and I want to see her do well.”

As fans will know, Cassie struck up a brief romance with Cudi during her on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy in 2011, which led to abuse and alleged threats on Cudi’s life… Maybe even setting his car on fire with a Molotov cocktail! Hence why he was subpoenaed to appear in court.

But with the years that have passed since their brief romance, Cudi has still held onto all his love and respect for the Me & U singer:

“When I saw her get married I was so happy for her that she found someone, her person. When I saw that she was having kids, I was like, “Oh this is so awesome!’ You know what I mean? I’ve always just wanted to see her thrive, and do well, and be happy. Because I know she was living a nightmare.”

Everything she went through is truly so heartbreaking. We’re so glad she has people like Cudi in her corner. He continued:

“I was there to support her. That’s what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair. It was just about, ‘Damn, I don’t want to do this,’ to being like, ‘Oh man, I gotta hold homegirl down and look out for her.’”

Discussing his actual turn on the witness stand, the Day ‘n’ Nite rapper added:

“It was crazy, man. In the moment it was just crazy. I had a hard time understanding if it was reality. I was like, ‘Am I in a movie? What the f**k is going on?’ … It was it was just chaotic and intense.”

He went on:

“Before all this stuff happened and it came out again. Over the years, I just thought about it as like just some wild s**t that happened in my rock and roll life.”

As was discussed in court, Diddy broke into Cudi’s home after discovering his relationship with Cassie. Cudi also believes the disgraced rapper blew up his vehicle. You can hear more from the podcast episode (below):

[Images via Call Her Daddy/YouTube, Cassie/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]