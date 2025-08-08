Man Allegedly Chained Girlfriend To Bed So She Couldn't 'Sneak Out' & Cheat On Him!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A boyfriend in Australia allegedly went to very extreme and horrific lengths to prevent his girlfriend from cheating on him…

According to news.com.au on Thursday, 34-year-old Zane Woodward began dating a 32-year-old unidentified woman in September 2024. But around June or July of this year, he turned into a complete nightmare. Police claimed Woodward began chaining the girlfriend to the bed at their place in Oak Flats, just south of the city of Wollongong in New South Wales — so she didn’t “sneak out of the house to have sex with other men.” WTF.

Law enforcement said the chain consisted of “a heavy set, metal chain link which was fashioned into a cuff and padlocked to her right ankle,” adding:

“This cuff was then padlocked to a chain that was secured to the bed frame.”

At first, Woodward only chained her to the bed at night. However, the situation escalated over the past week. Police alleged he began to chain the poor woman up during the day as well, only occasionally unlocking her so she could use the bathroom or eat. But he allegedly sometimes wouldn’t allow her to go to the restroom at all, keeping her chained up while he left the house. Woodward also took her phone, wallet, and keys and completely isolated her from her family, friends, and work. There’s a word for that, and it isn’t “controlling” or “abusive” — it’s kidnapping.

But on Tuesday, Woodward let his girlfriend out of the house. This was her one shot at an escape, and she took it. She went with him to the ATM on Central Ave, Oak Flats, and she managed to get away. News.com.au reported that while Woodward drove around the area, she fled to a pharmacy and hid before getting the attention of a customer for help. She then headed to the police station to report the crime.

In a press release, NSW Police confirmed the 32-year-old woman went to the Lake Illawarra Police Station “to report an alleged domestic violence offense” just after 2 p.m. that day. They said:

“Police were told a 34-year-old man — who is known to her — allegedly detained her at a home on The Esplanade, Oak Flats where she was allegedly assaulted by him.”

Per the Daily Telegraph, prosecutors say the woman showed cops her injuries and that evidence “consistent with her accusations” was found in their home. Police also added that the woman was transported to the Shellharbour Hospital for further treatment. Per news.com.au, medical experts there found she suffered from numerous broken ribs, bruising, and a fractured eye socket, which were a couple of weeks old. This poor woman!

As for the boyfriend, he was arrested the following day at 1:30 p.m. Police said Woodward was “taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station” and “charged with take/detain person with intent to obtain advantage (DV), common assault (DV), kidnap with intent to commit serious indictable offence occasion aggravated bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic).”

Per the Daily Telegraph, Woodward’s attorney Matthew Ward recognized his client is facing “very serious allegations.” However, the lawyer said the boyfriend’s mom, who lived near the couple, thought they were living “happily” together. That’s his defense so far? That his mom thought they were happy? The girlfriend may have acted like everything was fine to the mother’s face, but that doesn’t mean everything was OK behind closed doors. The guy also has a history of domestic violence accusations. So, he will need a hell of a lot more than his mother’s account of the situation if he plans to fight the charges…

At this time, Woodward is scheduled to return to court on October 8. His request for bail was denied. We hope the woman is now safe and recovering.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

