'The Monster Is Back': Kidnapped Girl Rescued By Police After Begging Neighbors To Help Her

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Monsters under the bed aren’t real, but one young girl barely escaped the clutches of a real life “monster” who allegedly murdered her father and held her captive.

Last month, Detroit police arrested Dangelo Cash Clemons (pictured above) on kidnapping charges after a 5-year-old Maggie Millsap yelled for help out a window of his duplex.

Neighbors said Maggie’s father, Cody Millsap, was murdered in his doorway on Schaefer Highway by Dangelo, who lived next door and went on to hold Maggie hostage. According to charging documents obtained by Fox 2 Detroit, the girl screamed for help from the window on June 30 — prompting her neighbor, Raynell Jones, to call 911.

Related: Donald Trump’s Bestie Arrested On Federal Charges

Jones told the news station:

“She goes, ‘Help me, help me please.’ When the guy walks back up she says, ‘The monster is back,’ and then she closes the curtain.”

Wow… absolutely terrifying!

Thankfully, police arrived at the scene at around 10:30 p.m., rescued the girl, and arrested Clemons. Authorities later discovered the body of a man dead in the duplex unit next door, where Maggie lived. Police have yet to officially confirm the identity of the body, but neighbors told the station the dead man was the girl’s father.

Neighbors described Cody as a dedicated father. Maggie’s godmother, Karla Reaves, told Local 4 News that she and her daughter, Darion, would take Maggie to the park every day — but only after Cody pop quizzed his little girl. She recalled:

“I loved them, that little girl and her dad. I love them so much… He made sure she did five math problems and read a book before we took her to the park.”

While neighbors are celebrating the fact that Maggie is safe, they’re still mourning Cody’s death — and lashing out at the “monster” who did this. Reaves continued:

“He needs to know that he hurt this little girl for the rest of her life.”

Her daughter, Darion, added:

“Not only did he hurt her, he hurt us and anyone else who loved that little girl because now she doesn’t have anybody.”

Maggie is now in foster care while police search for relatives who can take her.

Meanwhile, Clemons has been charged with kidnapping and child enticement in connection with the case. He hasn’t yet entered a plea to the charges against him, and police say that more charges could be pending. He’s being held on $250,000 bond.

Our hearts go out to Cody’s loved ones — especially Maggie, whose life will never be the same.

[Image via Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office]