Kieran Culkin's Wife Is Pregnant Again After THAT Oscars Speech Saying She Owes Him More Kids!

Kieran Culkin‘s wife keeps her promises!

After winning Best Supporting Actor for his work in A Real Pain earlier this year at the Oscars, the 42-year-old got onstage to do his acceptance speech. If you don’t remember, during his speech he declared his wife Jazz Charton owed him two more kids! He told a story onstage about the time he won his Emmy:

“About a year ago, I was on a stage like this [at the Emmys] and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from [Jazz] because she said that if I won the award that she would give me the kid. Turns out, she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win. But anyway, after the show, we are walking through the parking lot — she is holding the Emmy and we’re trying to find our car — and she goes, ‘Oh god I did say that! I guess I owe you a third kid!’ and I turned to her and I said, ‘Really, I want four’. And she turned to me — and I swear to god this happened, it was just over a year ago — she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar’.”

See his full speech (below):

Well, they got right on that, y’all!

Related: Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Looks HAWT In New Baby Bump Pics!

On Sunday, the couple were spotted on the red carpet for the new play Waiting For Godot starring Keanu Reeves.

Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton expecting 3rd child after 2025 Oscars plea for more kids https://t.co/UQZ6jcaavE pic.twitter.com/QxknU0uEkY — Page Six (@PageSix) September 29, 2025

Aww! It became even more official on Instagram Monday, when Jazz posted a pic of her glowing baby bump, announcing that she’s NINE months pregnant! In the post, she joked it was because of Keanu’s Broadway performance, though:

“Saw Keanu Reeves on broadway and now I’m 9 months pregnant “

Ha!

See her full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴊᴀᴢᴢ ᴄʜᴀʀᴛᴏɴ (@jazzcharton)

This will be baby number three for the couple, as they already have Kinsey Sioux, 6, and son Wilder Wolfe, 4 — so they still have one more to go, we guess! LOLz!

Congratulations to Kieran and Jazz! Sending love to their ever-growing family!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via ABC News/YouTube/Jazz Charton/Instagram]