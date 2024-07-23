Kim Cattrall Shoots Down Rumors Of Coming Back To AJLT!

Noooo! It’s a sad day for Sex & The City fans!

In case you haven’t seen the rumors, word has been going around that Kim Cattrall might return in Season 3 of And Just Like That. We got to see her in last season’s finale, albeit briefly. She reprised her iconic, 5-time Emmy-nominated role in a small scene with Sarah Jessica Parker. It took some movie magic to get Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw to be friends again as the actors are NOT on speaking terms. It was enough to make fans want more — but according to Kim herself, you shouldn’t get your hopes up.

On X (Twitter), a fan shared a link to an Elle UK article speculating on Samantha’s return to the AJLT world. The fan wrote:

“#AndJustLikeThat – It Looks Like #KimCattrall (aka Samantha Jones) Will Be Back For ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3 After All!”

But Kim put that to bed, replying:

“Aw that’s so kind but I’m not”

Damn! So definitive! See the post (below):

Aw that’s so kind but I’m not ???? — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 21, 2024

Darn!

Well, that answers that, AJLT fans. Of course… she’s been persuaded before…

How do U feel about this news?? Sound OFF (below).

