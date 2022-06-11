Kim Cattrall Shares Wild NSFW Review Of Her New Role On Queer As Folk!

Kim Cattrall may not have wanted anything to do with the And Just Like That…, but clearly revivals of seminal cable shows aren’t off the table entirely.

In case it flew under your radar, the Sex and the City vet is on the brand new iteration of the classic LGBT dramedy Queer As Folk. The first season debuted on Peacock on Thursday, and Kim’s performance is already bringing the rave reviews!

Related: Samantha WILL Reappear In AJLT Season 2

One review in particular Kim had to post on her Instagram, and it is PRICELESS! A fan wrote:

“Kim Cattrall has really thrown her whole p***y into this Queer As Folk role I’m so happy for her!!!”

OMG YASSS!!!

She even rated the review a 10 out of 10! Ha!

Kim wasn’t the only one in whole-hearted agreement! Showrunner Stephen Dunn laughed but then wrote:

“where’s the lie tho? “

Co-stars Johnny Sibily and Jesse James Keitel both said they were “obsessed” — though with the review or the performance we have no idea!

Even Peacock got into the fun, writing:

“No lies in sight “

Seems like a “fresh” score to us! Ha!

Have YOU had a chance to check out the new Queer As Folk yet??

[Image via Peacock/YouTube.]