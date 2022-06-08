And Just Like That... Showrunner Says Samantha WILL Reappear In Season 2 -- Even After SJP's Comments About Kim Cattrall?!

Sex and the City just won’t let go of Samantha Jones!

In a new Variety interview, And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King dished some deets about season 2 of the HBO Max series — including whether or not Samantha will continue to be in the storyline despite Kim Cattrall’s very public feud with the franchise!

It’s no secret by now that the beloved character was featured in the first season of the revival via text message. In the series, her absence was explained through a falling out with Carrie Bradshaw after she was fired as her publicist — mirroring the IRL feud with Sarah Jessica Parker. On TV at least they started to heal, rekindling their friendship throughout the season, specifically as Samantha reached out during Carrie’s grieving process.

The inclusion of her character was both sweet and controversial with many loyal fans unable to forget about the actresses’ very real problems. But considering the characters left things off on a positive note, will Samantha continue to reappear in the next season?? Michael Patrick King enthusiastically shared:

“Yes!”

While he didn’t explain how Samantha will be included in the show, we’d have to imagine she’ll only reappear via text messages or something similar. SJP has made it abundantly clear that Kim won’t be allowed anywhere near the NYC set moving forward! And the 65-year-old doesn’t even want to be included anyway!

As for the dreaded R-word… recasting? If there is that big a plan forming, King isn’t spilling! Viewers are going to have to wait until the new episodes premiere (likely not until Summer 2023) until they know how Samantha’s legacy lives on, the showrunner explained:

“It’s all so new right now. One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real.”

Interestingly, the screenwriter did tease that all his leading ladies will get more screen time together next season, saying:

“My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways.”

Perhaps Samantha will join in virtually? It would be nice to see her relationships develop with the other ladies, too!

ICYMI, HBO announced that the series starring SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis was renewed for a second season in March. They are expected to go into production in October, so we’ll have to wait a while for more!

But we’re sure plenty of scoop will be revealed in the meantime because no matter what, it seems like the SATC cast just can’t help talking about Samantha or Kim! Just last week, the Hocus Pocus star opened up about her issues with her former co-star in her first lengthy chat about their feud. Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, she seemingly slammed Kim for continually stirring the pot and claimed they’re not in a “fight,” explaining:

“It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a fight, a fight, a fight. I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever. There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it.”

She may not be in an active brawl with the Canadian actress, but things are certainly still tense! And interviews like that — where she’s kiiiinda blaming Kim for everything — can’t help!

In the same conversation, the mom of three also revealed that she did not even think to invite Kim onto the reboot because she knew she’d say no. This contentious past was also reflected in their characters’ first season arc, so will season 2’s storyline with Samantha and Carrie continue to mirror their IRL problems?! Or will their fictional selves get to move on from the drama?

To hear more from Michael Patrick King, listen to his full interview (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you glad Samantha will continue to exist in this universe or does it just make Kim’s absence more noticeable?

