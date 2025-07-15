Kim Kardashian FINALLY Reveals Truth Behind Rumor She Once Forgot Baby North At A Paris Hotel -- And Fans Are Stunned!

Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian is revealing the REAL reason why she came out of that Paris hotel without her daughter!

If you haven’t ever heard this bit of Kardashian lore, you’re in for a treat. In 2014, Kim was seen exiting a hotel in Paris while wearing a pink distressed turtle neck top and matching pants under a gray trench coat. She walks out to her ride, then quickly turns around and heads back into the lobby, coming out moments later with baby North West in her arms…

The moment led MANY to believe the selfie-obsessed model momentarily forgot the then-1-year-old child inside! Oh no! The rumors even made their way to her! At the time, she firmly denied it, instead assuring fans on X (Twitter) that she was checking to make sure the toddler’s car seat was secure. See (below):

 

But it turns out that wasn’t the real truth either…

Over the weekend, the business mogul re-shared a clip of the infamous moment on her Instagram Story and admitted the real reason was selfish:

“I wanted to show the look off before holding her bc her outfit didn’t match mine! I didn’t forget her!!!!”

Kim Kardashian addresses rumor she left North in hotel
(c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ha! OMG! Fans had an absolute field day with it! On social media, people wrote things like:

“This explanation…Kim always going to be Kim”

“I had to check if this was real because wtf?!? It’s even worse lmfao!”

“It’s the fact that she thinks this explanation is any better than her forgetting her in the room”

Others took the opportunity to rag on her for some of her other most infamous fails:

“It’s like when she cropped baby North out of her photo because her eyes were closed and she was feeling her look hahah”

And when she photoshopped True‘s face onto Stormi‘s body because she wanted to post a photo that matched her ‘pink and blue’ aesthetic but Kylie didn’t want Stormi to be posted…She does the wildest things, and her explanations are usually even more outrageous.”

Ohhhh, Kimmy. She’s one in a million, that’s for sure.

What are YOUR thoughts on this new explanation??

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & TikTok]

Jul 15, 2025 15:50pm PDT

