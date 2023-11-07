Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is 'Coming For' Sis Kourtney With THIS Look At NYC Party!

Kim Kardashian’s party look this week has fans talking!

The 43-year-old reality star was in New York City to attend the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. Afterwards, she went to a party hosted by her rumored beau, Odell Beckham Jr. While some were freaking out over her appearance at the bash amid the romance rumors, others could not help but notice something else entirely — her outfit. Kim wore a black halterneck dress covered in crosses designed by the brand Chrome Hearts. See (below):

It seems like nothing more than a nice dress for a busy evening in the city, right? But fans believe her ensemble was meant to be a dig at her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, amid their feud! Why? Well, last month, Kourt apparently received an all-black stroller from the company — with the exact same cross pattern. Even the materials of the dress and stroller seemed similar!! So given their massive fight over Kim copying Kourt’s dolce vita lifestyle, many were quick to accuse the SKIMS founder of purposefully “coming for” her sister:

“Chrome Hearts — she’s coming for Kourtney again right?” “Kim and Kourt have been coming for each other all year.”

However, one person argued this was not shade from Kim at all! They wrote:

“Everyone in Hollywood is obsessed with Chrome Hearts. Drake, Gigi, Paris, Halley, Leo… Everyone. Just one of those I’m rich and stupid and buy everything that I’m told to even if it’s just sterling silver jewelry or ugly pants with crosses on them!”

Hmmm…

It could be a coincidence… or Kim really could be sending a message to Kourtney in light of their Dolce & Gabbana feud! But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

