Kim Kardashian Says Sis Kourtney Is Her Go-To Gal For Parenting Advice -- Even Amid Nasty Rivalry?!

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian‘s endless public battles with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, but when it comes time to take care of the important stuff, they circle the wagons!

That’s what the SKIMS founder herself is readily admitting in the fam’s latest Hulu episode of The Kardashians, at least. In Thursday’s brand-new ep, the 43-year-old Kim and her 44-year-old sister sat down for a chat about raising children.

In one scene, Kim goes to Kourt to complain about having “the hardest week with the kids.” Admitting that “it’s kind of comical” to be going through it so roughly on certain days as a parent, Kim said to the cameras that she often seeks out the Poosh founder for parenting assistance:

“Kourtney is definitely the one I go to for my mom advice. I think her and I have a lot in common when it comes to parenting stuff.”

And Kourt replied in kind! The mom of three (soon to be four!) added:

“I think we also have older kids so we go through more similar things.”

That’s true! Khloé Kardashian‘s babies are a bit younger than Kim and Kourt’s kids, so the age thing makes a lot of sense. And the fact that both Kim and Kourt have exes to deal with along with those older kids (in Kanye West and Scott Disick, respectively), there is a lot of common ground there to find solutions as a team. No matter what rivalry moments may come up in their adult lives!

So it sounds like these two sisters find a way to come together when things get tough!! Honestly, that’s good. It’s better than them fighting all the time. And it’s heartening to know they can get it right for the stuff that really matters! Don’t U agree, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]