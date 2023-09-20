Odell Beckham Jr's Ex Lauren Wood Returns To Instagram Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors -- To Post Cryptic Messages & HAWT Selfies!

We still don’t know what’s really going on between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. After the initial scoop about them “hanging out” a lot more all of a sudden, reports have been conflicting. The latest we’ve heard is they are dating — but it’s super casual and not exclusive or anything. We’ll have to wait and see where it goes. And of course they aren’t saying anything about it…

But someone might be??

The other big news in that report was confirmation that the Baltimore Ravens star had for sure split up with baby momma Lauren Wood. Apparently the breakup was a few months ago and had nothing to do with what he is or isn’t doing now with Kimmy.

Related: Did Jason Kelce Confirm Travis’ Relationship With Taylor Swift?!

But there’s no chance Lauren hasn’t heard the rumors by now. So of course we’ve joined her 1.7 million Instagram followers watching her social media closely to see if she says anything. Now she has, and it’s… we don’t actually know! On Tuesday she wrote under a carousel of cute selfies:

“Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown”

“Trusting the unknown.” Huh. We wonder if she’s talking about being single once again? That’s always tough, especially with a baby in tow. Their child is about 19 months old at this point. A tricky time for the couple to break up.

We do think the post must have been in response to the news, even if it was just posting something as her page was getting a deluge of curious new visitors. See, that was her first post back in a MONTH off the site!

But that wasn’t her last post! On Wednesday she posted some more selfies, full body this time, with a sporty look of denim and a sports bra. This caption was a lot more confrontational, however, as she wrote:

“If you start out with ‘I hate to be that person, but…’ just stop right there pls”

Was that a reference to all the new comments she’s getting? Hmm… She certainly looks unbothered in the pics…

Even if she wasn’t trying to make any kind of statement about the Kim rumors, her comments section quickly filled up with folks who did! They wrote:

“Lolo > Kim K” “Kim could neverrrrr, everrrrrr!” “Normally don’t comment on your post but Listen queen apply that pressure & step on those necks so hard. Only way from here is up and sometimes a stumble we don’t understand is actually a blessing in disguise” “LOLO OVER KIM ” “You’re literally the most beautiful woman on this planet & no one comes nearly close”

Oh, and one person asked her to “leave Odell” for him. That guy hadn’t gotten the memo we guess.

What do YOU think about Lauren’s cryptic post??

[Image via Odell Beckham Jr/Lauren Wood/Kim Kardashian/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]