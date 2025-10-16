INSANE RUMOR!!! Kim Kardashian Allegedly In Secret Relationship With Post Malone -- Inside Their Unexpected History!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND POST MALONE?!?!?!

The A-listers would be one of the most unexpected celebrity odd couples we’ve ever heard of… But that’s the hot rumor! People are claiming they’re secretly dating!

On Wednesday, sources told RadarOnline the reality star and the singer started “quietly spending time together” after Posty, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was featured in a SKIMS campaign. One insider playfully called the romance “showbiz’s worst-kept secret.”

Whaaaaa?!

According to the insider, the pair “hit it off instantly,” bonding over parenthood, music, and navigating life outside of the Hollywood spotlight:

“Kim was really taken aback by how real Austin is. She’s been telling people he’s funny, kind, and totally unfazed by the celebrity world — and that’s a huge part of what draws her in. He’s got this raw, rough-around-the-edges appeal that’s nothing like the men she’s dated before.”

That last part is certainly true! Ha! Another source added:

“​​What started as an easy friendship has definitely become more playful lately. Kim can’t stop mentioning him. She really admires how honest he is about everything he’s faced, and she relates to that. They just get each other on a deeper level.”

According to the source, Kim is “keen” to hang out more soon with the Circles singer, who lives in Utah:

“She’s keen to have him out in Los Angeles. He’s mentioned her coming out to his ranch in Utah, and she’s even talked about going horseback riding with him there. They’ve also laughed about meeting up for some barbecue in Nashville, where he just opened his new music spot.”

They continued:

“Kim’s hooked on how genuine he is. She says he doesn’t put on any kind of act — he’s completely himself. That’s something she’s not used to, especially after spending years with guys who always crave the spotlight.”

Posty is single again; he recently split from his fiancée and baby momma Christy Lee. Kim is currently single, so far as we know. She’s been linked to Pete Davidson, Odell Beckham Jr., Tom Brady, and others since leaving Kanye West in 2021. But nothing stuck. Could Post Malone be the surprise answer??

According to another source, the celebs’ mutual vulnerability is part of what brought the pair together:

“They’ve had long, honest talks about what it’s like raising kids while the world watches. That shared understanding is really what’s pulling Kim toward him.”

The confidant also pointed to Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker, who is reportedly close with Post and gave him the stamp of approval.

This is INSANE! Does anyone really believe this?? We mean, what would Kim herself have to say about this?? Well, you don’t have to wonder…

The same day this rumor surfaced, Kim appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. And host Alex Cooper clearly had her ear to the ground! Because she asked Kimmykakes point blank about the “hookup” rumors — which the mom-of-four said she was completely unaware of! She dished:

“Really? I’ve never heard that.”

She DID, however, rave about the Congratulations singer:

“But he is the nicest person ever. I will say, we FaceTimed at his [SKIMS] campaign, and he is the nicest human being.”

She even revealed she texted her loved ones in their “family chat,” and Kylie Jenner unexpectedly responded with a photo of Posty performing at her 18th birthday in 2015!

OMG!

But the history goes even deeper than that! Kim revealed:

“And then my brother [Rob Kardashian] goes, ‘Oh my god, he used to sleep over and we would hang all the time!”

Wait, WHAT?! New Kardashian lore just dropped! Rob and Posty were pals?! Kim added:

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I had no idea he was, like, a part of our crew and we all love him so much.”

That’s so crazy!!!

FWIW, Kim isn’t the only one who thinks he’s super nice. Host Alex co-signed, revealing “he was one of my favorite interviews of all time.” So sweet! You can see the full clip (below):

What are YOUR thoughts on this wild rumor, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]