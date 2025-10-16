Kim Kardashian Is Taking Heat For Not Knowing How Much A Carton Of Milk Costs!

‘Memba how Kim Kardashian popped off during her appearance on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast while talking about her spending habits — including just how much cash she doles out each year to stay glamorous?!

Well, now that the podcast ep has been out and publicly available for a day, it turns out a throwaway line Kim tossed off likely without a second thought is what is REALLY catching heat here! Ohhhhh, yeah. Get ready for a wacky update!

So, as we previously covered, Cooper asked the 44-year-old SKIMS founder about how much moolah she spends to stay pretty all year — and who pays for it. In response, as we all know by now, Kim said this:

“Well, a lot [of money]. If I’m filming my show then they pay for it, if I’m working then they pay for it. So I try to get it all paid for so that I don’t personally have to pay for it.”

Then, after the podcast-hosting superstar said that was a “smart” move for Kimmy Kakes, the Kardashians star added:

“I mean, I don’t have a concept of what, like, certain simple things cost. Let me think about this.”

Wild, right?!

But here’s the line EVERYBODY missed — except for a few listeners who were tuning in really closely! While the KUWTK alum and the former soccer player were bantering back and forth about that, Kim at one point said:

“I’d like to know a little bit more about what, like, a milk carton costs.”

Record scratch!

Girl, WHAT?!?! We get that Kim has more money than pretty much anybody in America, but how does she not know how much a carton of milk costs?? She’s that out of touch?!

The whole thing is unfathomable to us — and we aren’t the only ones who think so! Across Reddit and TikTok, social media users pounced on Kim’s crazy milk comment with some scathing reactions (below):

“I can’t believe she doesn’t know the price of a carton of milk! so out of touch.” “Kim acting like she doesn’t know what things cost” “she just tryna humble brag for no reason” “universe please let me have the same ‘problem’ where I don’t know the cost of basic grocery necessities. Let me get this rich” “I have worked for the ultra rich before. The dad gave me a $20 and told me to get a gallon of milk, then very self-consciously asked if I thought that would cover it.” “I feel like I have the prices for my most commonly bought staple food items memorized, not on purpose or anything but just from constantly buying it” “I need to be on this level of ignorant”

Us, too…

ICYMI the first time, watch the full episode (below):

Reactions, y’all?! Are U miffed at her milk mishap, or nah?!

Share your takes in the comments (below)!

