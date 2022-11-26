Kim Kardashian Is ‘Disgusted’ That Kanye West Allegedly Showed Explicit Pics Of Her To Employees As Adidas Launches Investigation Into Claims

Kim Kardashian is sickened by the latest allegations against Kanye West!

According to Us Weekly on Friday, a source shared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is feeling absolutely “disgusted” by the claims the 45-year-old rapper showed explicit pictures of her to his former employees, adding:

“She feels violated and horrified.”

The insider also noted that Kim is “looking into” and attempting “confirm” the allegations:

“[She] wanted to see what photos former employees saw so she has more details.”

In case you missed it, a report came out on Tuesday from Rolling Stone in which Yeezy employees working on the Adidas partnership wrote an open letter to the company accusing Ye of adult-themed images of Kim and other pornographic materials during meetings as an “intimidation tactic.” One person claimed during a job interview in 2018, the fashion designer allegedly showed “a very revealing and personal” picture of The Kardashians star from his phone. In that same year, another former staff member claimed he presented an explicit video of Kim to Yeezy’s creative team. Ugh. What a complete violation of her privacy! A third employee then accused Kanye of consistently showing graphic content to the staff, saying:

“[Ye was] not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private.”

Another ex-collaborator claimed:

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo f**king another girl in the a**. He’s like, ‘what do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

Two others then alleged Kanye showed them “homemade sex tapes” of the Jesus Walks artist “engaging in sexual activities with women,” while someone also said he “specifically” targeted female employees. Terrible. Staff members further accused executives at Adidas of knowing about Kanye’s behavior – and doing nothing about it, saying in the letter:

“The most troubling behavior that should have been flagged by the executive team very early in the partnership is his manipulative and fear-based approach to leading the team, all while trying to assert dominance over Adidas employees in closed rooms.”

Since the report, Adidas, who already ended its working relationship with Ye after a series of antisemitic comments and problematic behaviors, has launched an investigation into the allegations. According to the Financial Times, Union Investment – a German firm that owns a stake in Adidas – demanded answers from the company about allegations after the Rolling Stone report came out, and that is when the probe began. Janne Werning, an executive at Union Investment, told the publication:

“Adidas needs to disclose when the management and the supervisory board was first informed about the internal allegations.”

A spokesperson for Adidas then said in a statement to Rolling Stone on Thursday:

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true. However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

We’ll have to see what happens next with this probe. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

