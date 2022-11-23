Kanye West Allegedly Showed Explicit Images Of Kim Kardashian To Adidas Employees As An 'Intimidation Tactic'

Kanye West, what the f**k??

As the Chicago native continues to make headlines with his past behavior in the wake of his damaging antisemitic comments, this latest bit is really on another level. He allegedly showed explicit, adult-themed shots of Kim Kardashian and other pornographic images to Yeezy brand staffers working on the Adidas partnership.

That’s the accusation levied against the Jesus Walks rapper this week, at least, following a bombshell report that was published on Tuesday night. In a feature released by Rolling Stone, ex-employees of his accuse him of share explicit images of his now-ex-wife and more in work meetings as an “intimidation tactic.”

In one allegation, a young staffer claimed the Heartless rapper allegedly pulled up “a very revealing and personal” photo of Kim on his phone during a job interview in 2018. Another former employee remembered a time when West allegedly showed an explicit video of the SKIMS mogul to the Yeezy brand’s entire creative team that same year.

When Rolling Stone asked for confirmation from a third Yeezy staffer, that person alleged he had reportedly routinely ventured into that territory with sharing adult images:

“[Ye was] not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private.”

Gross…

Staffers alleged to the outlet that Ye often showed adult films during what should have been work meetings. One former collaborator claimed:

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo f**king another girl in the a**. He’s like, ‘what do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

Two other creatives claim West also showed them “homemade sex tapes” of the rapper “engaging in sexual activities with women.” One employee alleged West “specifically” targeted female staff. Another ex-collaborator explained:

“At the time I found it odd but in line with his persona as an edgy artist. Now, seeing it within a larger pattern, I feel it was a tactic to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries.”

All this comes amid the release of an open letter titled The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership. The letter was first obtained by the mag and reported on in Tuesday night’s feature. In the letter, “high-ranking” Yeezy employees called out Adidas execs for having “turned their moral compass off” in allowing Ye to allegedly create an “abusive” culture.

One staffer lamented:

“There was no accountability. Difficult moments happened, with executives in the room — VP level or higher — and nothing would be done. You’d still show up to work the next day.”

The open letter was sent to several Adidas executive board members and the company’s newly-installed CEO last night, in addition to it being obtained by Rolling Stone.

In it, several former high-ranking employees at Yeezy urged the company to address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created,” along with his allegedly “very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women.” The note added, in part:

“He has, in years past, exploded at women in the room with offensive remarks, and would resort to sexually disturbing references when providing design feedback. This type of response from a brand partner is one that Adidas employees should never be subjected to, nor should Adidas leadership ever tolerate.”

Adidas offered a tepid response to the letter, telling the mag:

“[Adidas] will not discuss private conversations, details, or events that lead [sic] to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation.”

Oof.

You can read the full Rolling Stone feature HERE. Per Page Six, Kim’s reps have not responded to a request for comment. Meanwhile, the mag shared West “recently stopped working with his publicist” and thus “could not be reached for comment through direct messages or intermediaries.” Jeez. What a violation of his then-wife’s privacy! Ugh!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

