Kanye West Disses Donald Trump In New Presidential Campaign Video & Claims Trump Insulted Kim Kardashian?!

Kanye West took to Twitter on Thanksgiving night to share a series of increasingly-bizarre campaign videos for the forthcoming 2024 presidential election.

In them, the 45-year-old rapper took aim at Donald Trump, openly dissing the former President while also sharing that he asked Trump to be his Vice President. OMG!!

Related: Kanye Is Selling Old Yeezy Hoodies From Balenciaga, Gap, & Adidas For $20?!

The whole thing went down on Twitter on Thursday evening. In one of the videos, the Jesus Walks rapper explained to adviser Milo Yiannopoulos how he went in to meet with Trump recently at the former Apprentice host’s Mar-a-Lago Resort down in Florida.

At the meeting, Ye claimed he asked Trump to run as his VP during the 2024 campaign. However, that was just one of several things that he and Trump apparently didn’t see eye-to-eye on:

“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard. It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence.”

Earlier this week, West and right-wing political activist Nick Fuentes were spotted at the former President’s golf club. So, it would seem that timeline at least appears to match up.

West went on to praise Fuentes during the video, claiming the man is a “loyalist” to Trump while adding:

“Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers and some of the people [Trump] was left with on his 2020 campaign, he’s actually a loyalist. When all the lawyers said, ‘forget it, Trump’s done,’ there were loyalists running up in the White House, right? And my question would be, ‘why, when you had the chance, did you not free the January sixth-ers?'”

Ye was all over the place in the video message. Next, he claimed the media “tried to cancel” former Trump staffers and some allies, including ex-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, political activist Roger Stone, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and more.

Ye also alleged that Trump tried to dismiss the rapper’s presidential hopes with “a would-be mob-esque” story. Then, Kanye claimed Trump said he only pardoned former federal prisoner Alice Johnson for Ye — and not for the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who put in a considerable amount of work with Trump to get Johnson out of jail.

Related: Kanye Allegedly Showed Explicit Images Of Kim To Adidas Employees As ‘Intimidation Tactic’

At that point, Ye claims Trump made a nasty comment about Kim. The entire comment is bleeped out in the video, so it’s unclear what was allegedly said. However, Ye followed it up with this:

“[Trump said] ‘you can tell her I said that.’ I was thinking, like, that’s the mother of my children.”

As Yiannopoulos looked on and laughed, Ye added:

“When Trump started basically screaming at the table telling me I was gonna lose, I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, ‘wait, hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye.'”

You can see the full thing (below):

Ye released several other videos on Thursday night, as well.

In one, he shared a clip featuring Fox News host Tucker Carlson openly praising the rapper on television. And in a second clip, Ye offered a brief look into his mindset heading into this apparent presidential election campaign:

Wow.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TNYF/MEGA/WENN]