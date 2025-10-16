Kim Kardashian Says She's Designing A Wedding Dress For Her NEXT Marriage... HUH?!

Kim Kardashian is already planning for her next wedding… Even though she doesn’t have a ring on her finger! Or, you know, a boyfriend.

During the SKIMS founder’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, host Alex Cooper asked her if after THREE marriages, she’d ever consider saying “I do” again. For those who don’t know, she was first married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, that’s the more forgotten one. Then she infamously wed Kris Humphries for just 72 days in 2011, and then of course there was Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. But while that might be enough to put a lot of people off the idea of marriage, she’d be totally open to doing it all over again! She told Alex:

“I would, absolutely.”

OMG!

As for what she would want the wedding to look like, she’s fairly open:

“I think it depends on the person. I could easily just do a super [casual] — no, I can’t do [casual]. But it would depend on the person.”

Now, the big fashion question is: who would design her dress?? Well, the mom-of-four has already given that part a LOT of thought! And despite not being anywhere close to an engagement, she’s even gone ahead and gotten the ball rolling on the designing process! She dished:

“Well I was starting to have Manfred Thierry Mugler design a wedding dress even though — just because I wanted it in my archive of, like, what I would wear. And I had the perfect one, and we were designing it, and making it, and I just wanted that.”

Whoa!

She continued:

“I would still go for that wedding dress that I would want … I really loved it, this, like, Thierry Mugler wedding dress.”

The All’s Fair actress went on to reveal that she “didn’t get to finish making it” as she and Mugler mostly just “talked about” the concept of designing it. But she had encouraged him to move forward with the process:

“I was like, ‘Just trust me. I just want it. I just know I need this in my archive for one day. I just want to be ready.”

Wow, Kimmy Kakes! We can’t tell if that’s a red flag or not?? Or we guess a white flag! Ha! We mean, is she putting more emphasis on how she might look on the potential day than on, say, picking the right guy? And if she does start dating someone solid, is it at least a little possible she’s going to want to get married again just to wear that gorgeous thing? Whether it’s right for the relationship or not??

Listen to more (below):

Leave it to Kim!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Call Her Daddy/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]