Kim Kardashian Faces Fan Backlash After Supporting Tristan Thompson At Lakers Game!

Is Kim Kardashian just being a good sport?

As many fans have been pointing out, the multifaceted momma has recently become quite the basketball fanatic, attending multiple Lakers games over the past few days. Dating a player, perhaps?? Hmm…

.@KimKardashian pulled up for Game 3 in LA ???? pic.twitter.com/nV4wWfu3oi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2023

Kim Kardashian’s looking fine at the Lakers game tonight pic.twitter.com/iH8vDmRL8F — Jesse James (@JesseJames450) May 9, 2023

As you may know, little sis Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson signed with the iconic team last month, meaning he’s now an official Laker himself… and for some fans, this intermingling is just too much. We obviously don’t think Tristan would be the baller she’s possibly dating, but still, she’s showing her support for him nonetheless!

It’s no secret the basketball star has been less than faithful to the Good American founder. From cheating throughout MULTIPLE years of their relationship, to even fathering a child on the side while being acting like he was committed to Khloé, fans have pretty much had enough of his ways. So when Kim pulled up courtside Monday with momager Kris Jenner and cheered him on, many social media users were just left with a bad taste in their mouths.

If you didn’t see, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Story to post a pic of Tristan, decked out in the signature purple and yellow Lakers gear, smiling from ear to ear, with the caption:

“YESSSSS GOOOOO LAKERS @realtristan13”

See (below):

Soon after, one disapproving fan took a screenshot of the post and shared it to a Reddit thread, captioning it, “At this point Kim is trolling us. What the f**k?” and it didn’t take long for users to flood in with hot takes of their own:

“i just can’t believe how this mans literally trashed and disrespected khloe and kim continues shows her support for whatever this relationship is….why is it always kim tho showing the most support for this cesspool of a man…i haven’t seen any of the other sisters post or interact with him like this much…the delulu is real so embarrassing for anyone going along with this” “It confuses me how she can sit there and talk shit about this man when he hurts her sister, but then goes and supports him later??!! Like I understand that is the dad of her nieces and nephews, but kim was giving Tristan the MOST backlash when all the multiple cheating scandals happened. Yes people can grow and move forward in their relationships but I don’t understand how you can be friendly and support someone treated your sister with ZERO respect.”

A third user pointed out how wild it would be if Kim’s sisters were to hangout with HER ex:

“Imagine it was Khloe or Kourt hanging out with Kanye…”

Yikes. We can’t just help but feel like Kim is supporting Khloé, as the mother of two seemingly has no plans of cutting Tristan out of her life completely. But who knows!

If you watched the trailer for season three of The Kardashians, you’ll know the 32-year-old was featured as Khloé discussed the prospects of getting back together. We’ll just have to wait and see how things play out.

Do YOU think it was a messy move for Kim to post Tristan, Perezcious readers? Share all your thoughts in the comments down below!

