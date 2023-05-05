Kim Kardashian Left Daughter North Behind As She Walked Met Gala Red Carpet -- & Fans Have SUPER Mixed Reactions

Wait here, darling. Mommy’s gotta go to the Met.

If you caught the Met Gala livestream Monday, you were probably blown away by some of the extravagant looks as Hollywood’s finest walked the red carpet. From Rihanna’s iconic floral Valentino dress, to Doja Cat’s hyper realistic take on the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, we truly got to see a bit of it all. Not omitted from that, of course, was Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West as she watched her multifaceted mother stun in pearls… which fans just can’t seem to make their mind up on.

In a now-viral TikTok captured by a concerned onlooker, the 9-year-old was spotted standing outside of the main entrance to the Metropolitan Museum of Art while Kim posed for pictures. In the video, you can hear the recorder take a guess at North’s emotional state as she stood there looking “lost.” She said:

“Wait, she’s so overwhelmed. Oh my god. She looks lost.”

She added in a caption over the video:

“Kim just left north on the street”

See (below):

While we know that North wasn’t really actually “lost,” as she had at least four bodyguards surrounding her, fans still took to the comments to share their disdain for the sight:

“Seeing north be raised as a kardashian breaks my heart” “awe poor baby” “It’s all about Kim. North is second to the cameras. Very sad.” “She looks like she feels awkward I would be too lol” “It’s like they are rushing her to grow up. So sad”

One fan even pointed out that North’s father Kanye West would not be too happy if he were to see the footage:

“Kanye is somewhere HOT. Celebrity or not, this breaks my heart. She’s a child.”

However, for just about each negative comment critiquing Kim’s parenting, there was a positive one, reaffirming that the celeb kid was just fine:

“Kim will not leave her daughter in danger!! she probably has a army of security around her.” “North is about this life she literally wanted to stand there and eat that up instead of staying in a car with Penelope [Disick] and Scott [Disick] be fr” “I love how their is literally 4 body guards but she’s “alone” lol” “yall overthink this shes literally just standing there waiting for her mom with the team” “body guards and a nanny. she is not alone.”

One fan even claimed to be there during Kim’s entrance, giving more context to the situation:

“I was standing across from her, Kim was just on the other side of the car taking pics haha she wasn’t lost. But she probably was overwhelmed.”

While we can’t be sure exactly what the arrangements were, it looked like North was more than OK in the hands of her momma’s security. It’s common knowledge that the Met is an 18+ event, so Kim had to have known her daughter wouldn’t be able to accompany her in, and must have made plans for her to be escorted back to a safe, supervised environment. The SKIMS founder surely wouldn’t ever leave her baby ALONE alone like some fans are saying!

