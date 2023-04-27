Kourtney BLASTS Kim For Using Her Wedding 'As A Business Opportunity' In Explosive Kardashians Season 3 Trailer!

Wow! We thought Kourtney Kardashian was taking a step back from the reality TV drama — turns out in Season 3 of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, she’s right smack dab in the middle of it!

The emotional trailer dropped Thursday, and it is all about Kourt’s fury at famous sis Kim Kardashian. What’s the source of the feud? The eldest sister explains in a confessional:

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.”

Whoa, what?! It all seems to stem from Kim walking in the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week — just weeks after Kourtney wore D&G for her wedding to Travis Barker. At one point Kendall Jenner explains to Kim:

“She felt like her wedding vibes were like stripped from her.”

If you’re confused, you might just find yourself on Kim’s side here! Because she seems to have no idea where the anger is coming from, defending:

“I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said don’t wear anything Kourtney wore to her wedding.”

But Khloé chimes in that Kourt is “livid” — and it ain’t going away any time soon. Then we hear Kourt making it clear this may just be the designer straw that broke the camel’s back! She states:

“People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to her core.”

Ouch! She really just said her little sister cares more about business than family?? Damn!

OK, that’s the main takeaway from the trailer — but it’s far from the only drama with this family!

There’s also Khloé giving an update on her baby daddy drama as she’s asked a question we ALL want the answer to: just what the heck is going on with her and Tristan Thompson?? She says there’s no chance they’ll get back together — but also makes it clear that’s not how he feels…

And Kylie seems to have had an epiphany — because she actually confronts her sisters about “the beauty standards that we’re setting.” She reveals that as a parent she’s become worried about the example she’s setting for her daughter Stormi! She says:

“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did. I wish I never touched anything to begin with.”

Whoa! Is she talking about just lip fillers? Or other things…?

Finally there’s Kim’s other huge conflict — with ex Kanye West. She says at one point in the teaser:

“He has made up the most insane narrative … we stay silent through all the lies for my kids.”

Will the silence not continue?? Hmm… See the raw moments for yourself in the full trailer (below)!

