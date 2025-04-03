Kim Kardashian Reached Out To Bianca Censori After Kanye West Split -- And Got Frozen Out!

It’s not often Kim Kardashian gets snubbed… but she definitely got iced out here!!

On Thursday afternoon, an insider told Page Six that Kim reached out to Kanye West‘s now-estranged wife Bianca Censori following this week’s eye-catching revelation that the Aussie bombshell has ditched Ye for good. And the response? Bianca “ignored” Kimmy Kakes!

According to an insider who spoke to the outlet about it, the 44-year-old reality TV star reached out very soon after news broke that Ye and Censori were a thing of the past. But rather than respond, Bianca supposedly left the reality star on read! The insider claimed:

“Bianca ignored Kim but it was still important to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to.”

Jokes aside, the source said it was necessary for the SKIMS mogul to “show her support” to the embattled 30-year-old architectural designer and “let Bianca know she’s there to talk if she needs.” Well, that’s definitely nice. Nothing wrong with offering up a shoulder to lean on for support, or even to cry on, ya know? Especially a shoulder that’s been there before?

The whole thing apparently happened in a flash, too. According to that same insider, Kim was totally in the dark about the split — you know, just like the rest of us! The source laid out a bit of detail about how the SKKN By Kim maven first learned of the breakup… and then how quickly she tossed a lifeline in Bianca’s direction:

“Kim had no idea Bianca and Kanye had split and she found out just like the rest of us. When she found out she reached out right away.”

There’s a very specific reason Kim was so quick to reach out, too — and you may already be thinking of it, in fact.

See, even though her and Bianca’s situations are entirely different (for one, Kim obvi shares four kids with Ye, unlike Censori), there simply aren’t that many people who understand what it’s like to be romantically involved with the highly unpredictable (uh, to say the very least) music mogul. The source noted:

“Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through.”

At this point, we can only hope Bianca has whatever emotional support she needs from friends and family members following the split. Certainly, this can’t be easy — especially considering the high-profile nature of her failed relationship with Ye.

