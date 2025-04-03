Kanye West Jokes About Joining Kim Kardashian & Ray J For Threesome In ‘Part 2’ Of Infamous Tape!

Kanye West is scraping the bottom of the barrel for attention at this point…

The disgraced rapper has once again caused a stir online, this time just days after his controversial interview with DJ Akademiks. You know, the one where he wore a black KKK hood the whole time. And this time he’s going right for the rumored source of most of his anger — his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

DJ Akademiks posted a carousel of text message screenshots with the antisemitic rapper on Instagram Wednesday in which Ye asks about filming part two to their interview… But that’s not the only part two he’s interested in. In the third slide of the post, he shares an idea for a joke tweet at Kim’s expense… about wanting to have a threesome with her and Ray J to shoot a follow up to the exes’ infamous sex tape! He writes:

“One of the tweets … Me and Ray J need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar home video part 2. Only question is who’s gonna hit it first”

See (below):

Who knew he actually plans his tweets ahead of time? That makes them even worse, right??

Anyway, the whole thing is just so classless… Like, come on man. That’s your ex-wife. The mother of your four children. Not to mention how much HE went through to purchase the hard drive of Kim and Ray J’s tape back in 2021 to soothe her mind and to make sure it never gets in the wrong hands. In an episode of The Kardashians at the time, Kim says:

“He got me all of the sex tape back. And he flew home and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport … I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is just the most important thing to me. And I’m just so emotional because of it.”

All that for him to now want to further embarrass the SKIMS founder?? It’s just so gross. You can scroll through more of Ye and DJ Akademiks’ texts (below):

He clearly needs someone to demean now that Bianca Censori left his ass… Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

