Kim Kardashian Shares Odd Poem & Misspelled Note Kanye West Wrote For Her & Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Kim Kardashian West keeps everything!

As it turns out, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has served as her husband’s muse for more than a decade — and she’s got the old handwritten notes and poems to prove it!

On Sunday, the 40-year-old reality TV star and mom of four took to Twitter to honor a particularly special anniversary for her husband, Kanye West. That day marked the tenth anniversary of Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which included some lyrics that came from a poem he had written his future wife in a birthday card for her 30th birthday! Crazy!!

The makeup guru explained more and showed it all off in a pair of tweets, as you can see (below):

Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album. For those that don’t know the story behind “Lost In The World”… pic.twitter.com/myRCzt2U4j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 22, 2020

Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything! ???? pic.twitter.com/VjvkmQb29j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 22, 2020

Kim does indeed keep everything, apparently!

We just have a few questions about the, um, handwritten “poem” and the diagram that accompanies it… And yes, we know it makes up part of the chorus of that 2010 song so there’s more to it musically than just a simple message to Kim, but still…

As you can see (above) there are some notable misspellings (like “yaught” instead of “yacht,” for one). Yeezy’s poem is also an eyebrow-raiser, as he refers to Kim in it as his “devil,” his “hell,” his “jail,” and his “lies,” among other things, which seems a little negative?! Just saying!!!

Thankfully we weren’t the only ones who felt that way, though, because Twitter users had quite the reaction to the bizarre poem and child-like design. For one, some users pointed out that much of that 2010 album has long been rumored to be about Amber Rose and not Kim… awkward…

But even beyond that, here are just a few of the interesting reactions to Kim’s big decade-old reveal (below):

“I would NOT BE BRAGGING ABOUT THIS to be the woman who is a man’s hell, jail etc IS NOTHING TO BE PROUD OF. A woman should be a man’s peace and comfort. Just as he should be her protector and comforter. Never should you be his hell, jail etc.” “Is this not proof that Kanye is basically 10 years old?” “Homeboy doesn’t know how to spell yacht” “is he 9?” “Keep some English textbooks. You need to study sentence structure.” “**when you ask your man for a yacht and a birkin but he get you the yaught and berkin**” “Idk what’s worse here… Kim’s grammar, Kanye’s spelling, or all of it.” “All yall women talkin bout yall would not accept this from yall boyfriend…well I doubt that if he is a BILLIONAIRE!” “I would be so pissed if I got this from a dude I was talking to. I’d throw it back in their face and walk away”

Amen! Especially those last two… Kanye has a lot of money to burn and he’s just going to give yo a card with the word “Birkin” misspelled on it?! No thanks! Just being honest! LOLz!!!

Seriously, though, what do y’all think about this, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]