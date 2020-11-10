Kim Kardashian Is Unbothered AF After Larsa Pippen's BIG Podcast Reveal -- See The Proof!

Kim Kardashian West clearly cannot be bothered, like, at all!

The big news in the KarJenner world on Monday was former family friend Larsa Pippen dropping bombs on the Hollywood Raw podcast. Scottie Pippen‘s ex didn’t hold back, calling out Kim, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott during the interview. But Kim clearly doesn’t give a f**k about all that!

Late Monday morning, Kim went over the top in showing exactly how happy, carefree, and joyous she was feeling on this beautiful November day with a series of smile-filled Instagram pics that are so extra they are nearly a meme unto themselves!

Ch-ch-check out the total NON-response (below):

“Smiles for Miles”? LOLz! Well then, Kim, tell us how you REALLY feel! Ha!!!

That’s not to say Larsa wasn’t possibly spitting the truth in her KarJenner fam reveals on the podcast, of course.

It’s just that Kim simply can’t be bothered with all that civilian stuff while she maintains her icon status above the rest of us, ya know?! LOLz!

Of course, Kim is just (masterfully) playing the game here. As you’ll recall, she had quite the falling-out with Larsa a few months back, anyways, so why give your former friend the time of day when she comes with tea?

Say what you will about this KUWTK queen, but she knows a thing or two about free publicity, and she damn sure knows how to avoid the Streisand Effect! Just saying!

