Tristan Thompson Signs With The Boston Celtics -- Kim Kardashian Reacts, But Nothing From Khloé...

Tristan Thompson has a new home for his NBA career: on Saturday, he signed with the Boston Celtics!

True Thompson‘s baby daddy is going to get paid, too. According to his agent, Rich Paul of Clutch Sports, who spoke to Yahoo! Sports about the deal, it appears as though Tristan has agreed with the Celtics on a two-year, $19 million deal. Not bad money at all, ya know?! We’d take it! LOLz!

Now, hours after Tristan’s deal has gone official, at least two KarJenner family members are congratulating the pro athlete on social media: Kim Kardashian West, and Rob Kardashian. Right after the Tristan news was made official, Kim took to her official Instagram account and wished Tristan “congrats” while adding “Boston here we come!!!”

Fun!!! Makes some sense here, too, because we’ve seen time and again in the past how Kim and Tristan have built out a friendship even in spite of all the drama that’s gone down regarding Jordyn Woods and that whole situation. Kim is still staying in Tristan’s corner!

Even Rob got into the mood a little bit, taking to his own IG Stories and writing “LET’S GO” in a fired-up post while also tagging Tristan. Sounds like the KarJenner fam is shippin’ up to Boston, or something!

But what about Khloé Kardashian?! The Good American founder was notoriously quiet on social media the last few days, and she hasn’t shared any public congratulations with her baby daddy. Of course, she recently unfollowed him on IG amid some re-upped Larsa Pippen drama, so perhaps she’s not quite on the same page as everybody else right now…

No matter, because plenty of fans reacted in Khloé’s place when they heard the news here, though!

As you can see (below), here’s just a small smattering of what Bostonians are saying about Tristan (and Khloé) coming to their city a bit more often:

“looking forward to seeing @KhloeKardashian around my city” “Welcome to the Celtics @khloekardashian” “Does this mean we get TRUE THOMPSON IN BOSTON?!” “So excited to have Tristan play for the Celtics! Hope to see you at the games Welcome!!!” “@khloekardashian are you looking for a Massachusetts bestie Bc I’m interested”

LOLz!!!

Love that last one.

Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the Kardashians (and everybody else) may not get to see any basketball games in person for a little while still… but soon, we hope!

What do U think of all this, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

