Kim Kardashian Shades Kanye West & ALL Her Exes In Sassy Update On Love Life!

Kim Kardashian is yet again shading her exes!

In an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the model was asked by host Jimmy Fallon if she had any kind of update on her dating life. He mentioned how her kids, North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, had been making lists of men she should date, and the mother said they “continue to” do so. Hah! They’re invested!

The comedian then wondered if Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, or sister, Khloé Kardashian, who were both in the audience, had ever tried to set her up before. It turns out the momager has — but it hasn’t been super successful!

Kim recalled a time when Kris lied about setting up a business meeting for her, something she only realized after showing up with a resume and determining the guy thought they were on a date. Oh, no! Awkward! Obviously, that didn’t pan out! So, would she let Kris set her up again? The SKIMS founder dished:

“I would trust her advice, for sure.”

But how about KoKo?? Well, the Good American businesswoman was quick to throw up her hands and tease:

“Oh, I’m not known for a good picker.”

LMFAO!

That’s obviously a reference to her ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. After bursting out laughing, Kim — who’s been married three times — chimed in:

“Same, babe.”

LOLz!!! At least they can laugh about it!

As Perezcious readers know, Kim married Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Ye. Her romance with the rapper has been put in the spotlight again after a new documentary capturing his mental health crisis was just released. It’s said to be the beauty guru’s “nightmare” having such raw footage out there — maybe that’s why she’s suddenly being so shady! This isn’t the first time she’s taken shots at the musician this week alone!

The diss expands beyond Ye and her ex-husbands, though. She’s also been tied to Pete Davidson, Odell Beckham Jr., and even most recently, Drake! But when asked if she’s currently dating, she insisted:

“No.”

Alright, then. Whatever was brewing last year, when we heard reports she was seeing “someone new” and “keeping it very under wraps” (though they weren’t exclusive), must’ve fizzled out fast!

