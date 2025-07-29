Kim Kardashian Launches FACE Shapewear -- And It Has The Internet Divided!

Kim Kardashian wants to change your face. And it’ll set you back a cool $48 to do it her way! (Hey, that’s a bargain compared to what Khloé went through, right?)

The SKIMS mogul launched a brand-new product on Tuesday for that shapewear brand: the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap. Basically, it’s a stretchy thing you wrap around your head that promises to help shape, sculpt, and contour your jaw while you sleep. Seriously. Face Skims.

You can buy it in two colors (clay or cocoa), and it’s got a velcro piece that closes on both the top of the head and the back of the neck, which supposedly makes wearing it a breeze! A super tight head wrap while you sleep. Easy.

Here’s what the product’s promotional text has to say over on an IG post SKIMS pubbed hours ago:

“Just Dropped: The Ultimate Face — our first-ever face innovation, made with signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support.”

Ch-ch-check out the product for yourself (below):

Crazy?!

A lot of fans sure seem to think so. Here are just a few of the reactions that popped up in the comments of that IG post — comments in which Kim’s followers didn’t seem too keen on shelling out the $48 it’d take to buy this new product:

“This is getting weird, how are we normalizing this” “Because we all can’t afford face lifts” “Can’t tell if trolling” “There’s a 16 year old girl out there thinking she needs to buy this crap” “‘Post-op core’ is the new thing now??” “SKIMS: Making women feel bad about themselves since 2018” “Wonder if kris was the guinea pig for this product” “It isn’t April first” “What in the Hannibal is this” “Kim please, people are dying!!!” “We’re not going to make it, are we? Humans I mean.” “State of the world in shambles, people dying … Kim: New Hannibal Lector Nylon face wrap just dropped!!!”

LOLz!

But wait! There might actually be something to this thing!! One IG user asked the obvious question:

“what are the benefits?”

And a few folks replied with answers about how there are actually health benefits to sleeping with a face wrap! Read ’em (below):

“No but legit, I have a connective tissue disorder that caused TMJ and my jaw recesses at night which causes mouth breathing + allergies so I am actually stoked for this!” “Bruxism [AKA teeth grinding]? If it helps I’m sold” “Big w for tmj girlies” “Will this stop me snoring when I’m super drunk?” “Meanwhile in China, they’ve been using this for ages” “You can get them on Amazon for 12$. I love mine! Helps with sleep creases/wrinkles and keeps my mouth closed while I sleep”

Wow!

And that last comment — that’s the other thing! Kim’s product here is not new or radical… it’s just her version of something other people have done. Other similar products exist out there. And they have for a while! In fact, you can go get a cheaper one on Amazon right now! Just sayin’…

Regardless, this is far from the first strange product Kim’s SKIMS has pushed in the past. But whatever gets attention, right?

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

